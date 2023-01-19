PSG unveil new kit to be worn by Lionel Messi and teammates ahead of friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Stars

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will wear a specially designed kit for their upcoming friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh XI on January 19. The black and gold kit displays the team's connection to the city of Paris.

The kit has been designed in partnership with sportswear brand Jordan, specifically for the friendly clash that will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Ronaldo and Messi are set for the next chapter in their footballing rivalry. This will be the first time since 2020 that the two legends of the modern era will share the pitch.

Their last duel came during a UEFA Champions League group stage clash at Camp Nou between Juventus and Barcelona. Ronaldo scored two penalties to secure a 3-0 win for his team on that occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh XI side will be made up of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PSG, meanwhile, have superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, apart from Lionel Messi.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier spoke about the clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi brace for the clash between Riyadh XI and PSG, Christophe Galtier claimed that the game will help football grow in the Middle-East.

Speaking to the media, Galtier said (via Asianet Newsable):

"It's good for international football, for football in this region. It's a great promotion of our sport. I think there will be an audience."

Galtier further added that the Parisian club will be better prepared for the rest of the season after their game against Riyadh XI. He said:

"We must use this match and Monday's match in the Coupe de France (against Pays de Cassel) to both find rhythm on an individual level and more coherence on a collective level, and to finally finding a PSG side which had done well the first part of the season before the World Cup and which is struggling to restart."

