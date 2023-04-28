PSG want to sign 18-year-old Turkish star linked with summer move to Barcelona - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race for Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler. The 18-year-old Fenerbahce attacker has burst onto the scene this season and his performances have garnered interest from top clubs across Europe.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Ligue 1 giants have made Guler one of their priority signings for the summer window.

An excellent technical player, Guler can play across the frontline but usually operates as an attacking midfielder. He has already made 43 appearances for Fenerbahce's senior side, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists.

The report adds that PSG have already begun negotiations to sign the player in the upcoming summer window. This comes after La Liga giants Barcelona also displayed an interest in the player.

The Blaugrana are in a difficult situation financially and are looking to sign young and high-potential players on the cheap. According to Relevo, the Catalan side are excited by Guler's potential and believe he could become a star player in the future. Fenerbahce have set a price tag of at least €20 million for Guler.

The report also stated that Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are also looking to sign Guder. Fenerbahce will be hoping for a bidding war that could drive up the price of the player, but such a situation would likely see Barca miss out on the youngster.

Argentina legend advises Lionel Messi to stay at PSG amidst Barcelona links

Mario Kempes has advised Messi to stay at PSG.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has warned Lionel Messi against a move to Barcelona amidst the side's financial struggles.

The former Valencia striker believes that staying at PSG would help Messi stay fresh for his national side as well.

Kempes said:

"I don’t think it’s healthy for him to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he arrives calmly at the next World Cup, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different, he is still building up, after his departure."

"There are many problems. Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine National Team, let him stay at PSG. For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will reach the National Team fresher in France than in Barcelona."

Messi's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire this summer and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

