PSG will be asked to pay €100m transfer fee for potential Kylian Mbappe replacement - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly have to pay close to €100 million (£85.5 million) to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao, who they see as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Earlier this month, reputed football journalist David Ornstein claimed that French forward Kylian Mbappe would leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. Since then, the Frenchman has been strongly linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly eyeing a move for Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao as a replacement for Mbappe. However, the 24-year-old recently signed a long-term deal with AC Milan, which would keep him at San Siro until 2028.

Moreover, the Portuguese forward reportedly has a release clause of €175 million. The aforementioned report, however, claims that Milan could entertain offers close to €100 million.

Leao joined AC Milan in August 2019 from LOSC Lille. Since then, the Portuguese forward has made 192 appearances for Rossoneri, bagging 50 goals and 45 assists. Other than Leao, PSG also have Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez on their transfer radar.

Barcelona president talks about signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe

As soon as reports of Mbappe leaving PSG on a free transfer emerged, multiple European clubs were linked with the attacker.

Recently, a fan asked Barcelona president Joan Loparta about the club's approach concerning Kylian Mbappe. To this, the Bluagrana president laughed and replied (via GOAL):

"You don't know anything!"

Over the last couple of years, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

This season, the French forward has made 31 appearances for Les Parisiens across different competitions, bagging 32 goals and seven assists. Moreover, Luis Enrique's men are also first in Ligue 1 with 53 points after 22 matches.