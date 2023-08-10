"Pulled the UNO reverse card", "FSG with a knockout blow to Boehly"- Fans react as Liverpool reportedly outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo

Fans online have reacted to reports of Liverpool outbidding Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are all set to face yet another hurdle in their race to sign Caicedo, with Liverpool planning to make a swoop at the final hour. They have been chasing their man for a long time now but haven't been able to find common ground with Brighton.

As per journalist Matt Law, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this deadlock with a surprise bid for the Ecuadorian prodigy. They have put up a bid higher than £80 million, the west London's side previous bid.

The Reds' primary goal was to secure the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. Interestingly enough, Chelsea recently got the upper hand in that deal, submitting a bid of £48 million to the Saints for the Manchester City academy graduate.

Fans have been stumped after witnessing a bidding war between two of the biggest clubs in England. They have flooded Twitter with their reactions, with one fan equating this dramatic situation to 'cinema'.

Both teams are in dire need of a squad overhaul with multiple important players on both sides switching clubs this summer.

Liverpool are basically reinventing their midfield following the departures of club captain Jordan Henderson and mainstay Fabinho. The Merseysiders have also released Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, significantly thinning their depth in the middle of the ground.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara has proven to be injury prone since his arrival in 2020.

On the other hand, Chelsea have the major task of bouncing back from a horrid 2022-23 season. They finished in the bottom half of the Premier League at 12th.

They have also parted ways with midfielders like Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount. The Blues have arguably been the most active club in this summer's transfer market, hacking the main squad to make room for new arrivals.

Chelsea have already trumped Liverpool in terms of spending this summer

Following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as manager, Chelsea practically presented him with an open checkbook to assemble his dream team. So far, the west London outfit have splashed a massive £179 million in transfers.

They have roped in the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Alex Diassi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, and Lesley Ugochukwu.

In comparison, the Reds have only made two additions to their squad. They have signed 2022 World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

With close to three weeks left in the current transfer window, Chelsea and Liverpool will hope to bring in more reinforcements.