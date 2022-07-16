Create
"Pulling the unexpected," "We are massive" - Fans stunned as Barcelona reportedly agree deal for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona fans react to potential signing of Robert Lewandowski
Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 16, 2022 01:46 PM IST

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Fans of the Catalan outfit are understandably excited and took to Twitter to share their delight at the news.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBLewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 https://t.co/nmodHuNscw

The Blaugrana have already signed center-back Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan on free transfers. They've also signed winger Raphinha from Leeds United.

Ousmane Dembele has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club for another two years.

After an underwhelming last season, Barcelona look set to challenge for trophies in the upcoming season under manager Xavi Hernandez.

They finished second in La Liga last season, a massive 13 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. They were also eliminated early from domestic cup competitions and in the Champions League group stages. They reached the semi-finals of the Europa League but were eliminated by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hence, the club's fans are optimistic about the new signings this summer. Here are some of their reactions after the news of Lewandowski's signing broke out:

Raphinha, Kounde, and now the great Lewandowski. All of them say "only Barcelona." Damn, how massive this club is.
“Lewandowski didn’t want to discuss with Chelsea or PSG despite many approaches: only Barcelona, like Raphinha.”Massive massive institution. twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…
Pablo Torre ✅Christensen ✅Kessie ✅Dembele ✅Raphinha ✅Lewandowski ✅Kounde ⏳Bernardo Silva ⏳This broke club's so massive!! 🔴🔵
Just realisedCruyffEusebioLaudraupRomarioStoichkovRonaldoEtoZlatanSuarezLewandowskiThese player wore number 9 for fc BarcelonaWe are massive
Fati Renewed ✅Araujo Renewed ✅Pedri Renewed ✅Gavi Renewal ⏳☑️Torre✅Franck Kessie✅Christensen✅Dembele Renewed✅Raphinha✅Robert Lewandowski✅Jules Kounde⏳☑️Bernardo Silva⌛☑️Azpilicueta ⌛☑️Don Alemany and Lord Laporta Masterclass 🛐😭😭🔥We are Massive ❤️💙 https://t.co/TtDUfujAWr
Fans of other clubs aren’t actually mad about us signing players despite being broke. They’re actually mad about players wanting us despite their own clubs offering them more money. As said, Barcelona is miles ahead of your teams. Bigger and massive
Barcelona pulling the unexpected. That club is just Massive twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…
Barca rattled entire fanbase of United , Chelsea and Arsenal at a same time in one transfer window while being fucking broke . What a massive W #Barcelona
No way all three best strikers of our generation have played for Barcelona. We are massive!#Lewandowski https://t.co/Xi2mjFcaF5
Everything indicates that we would have signed Haaland if he waited for us. Barcelona is massive 💙❤️

As per Romano's report, Lewandowski, 33, will join the Spanish side over the weekend. The Poland international has registered an incredible 344 goals and 72 assists in 375 matches for Bayern in all competitions since joining them in 2014 from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski has won FIFA's The Best Men's Player award twice and the UEFA's Best Player in Europe award once.

Barcelona and Manchester City reach agreement over Bernardo Silva

According to journalist Gerard Romero (via Forbes), Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City over the transfer of midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The transfer fee will be less than €80 million. However, a transfer would only be possible after the potential exit of midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalans have agreed on €75 million plus €10 million add-ons for the transfer of De Jong to Manchester United. The Blaugrana are desperate to sell the Dutchman this summer and have even threatened not to include him on their pre-season tour in the US.

They are looking to get back the €75 million they spent on signing De Jong from Ajax in 2019.

