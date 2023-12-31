Pundit accuses Erik ten Hag of sending a 'bad message' after subbing Manchester United star in 2-1 Forest loss

Former Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pierce has criticised Manchester United boss for substituting midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the 2-1 Premier League loss at the City Ground on Saturday (December 30).

The Red Devils fell behind to Nicolas Dominguez's 64th-minute opener, but Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner's poor pass out of defence led to Marcus Rashford's equaliser 12 minutes later.

However, parity lasted barely three minutes as Morgan Gibbs-White drilled home a brilliant 82nd-minute curling winner to condemn United to their ninth league loss of the season. It was also Forest's first league win over the Red Devils in 29 years.

Mainoo was one of the starters for the Red Devils but was hauled off at half-time for Scott McTominay, as United failed to dominate proceedings. Ten Hag explained that to be a tactical change.

"He played the third game in a row, in this week, that’s tough where he’s coming from," said the United manager (as per Metro). "I thought the energy was a little bit lower than in the other two games this week, therefore we brought some new energy in.’

However, Pearce reckons the Dutchman chose the 'easy way out', telling Premier League Productions:

"Sometimes as a manager you go in at half-time and you feel you have to make a change to make an impact and get a turnaround in mentality in many ways.

"When the substitution was made and you take a young kid off who I didn’t think was doing badly, for me, it sends a bad message. He’s the one bright thing, but it sends a message out that I’ve took the easy way out, that’s how I see it."

McTominay failed to spark a turnaround in fortunes, as he was powerless to prevent both Forest goals.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay looks back on 'rollercoaster' 2023

Manchester United midfeilder Scott McTominay has reflected on a difficult year for the club.

The loss at Nottingham was United's 21st across competitions in 2023, the most they have suffered since 1972. That includes a whopping nine losses in the league - where United are seventh in the standings - and four in the UEFA Champions League - where they finished bottom of their group.

United's title defence in the EFL Cup - their first trophy in six years - ended in a whimper, in the second round. Talking to the club's website, McTominay said about the year that was 2023 for the Red Devils:

“Yeah, it's been a rollercoaster. It's been up and down. There's been some really good moments. There's been a trophy in between. There have been some good games, there have been some bad games."

Manchester United return to action at Wigan Athletic for their FA Cup opener on January 8.