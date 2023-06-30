Pundit admits he would have liked to see £40 million star at Liverpool next season

Football pundit and former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has stated that he would have loved to see James Maddison plying his trade at Anfield.

Maddison secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who signed him for £40 million from Leicester City, earlier this week. He has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028.

The Englishman was one of the biggest names expected to switch clubs this summer following Leicester's relegation to the EFL Championship. Despite attracting interest from Newcastle United, who could have offered him UEFA Champions League football, Maddison chose to join Spurs.

Enrique has now indicated that he would have liked to see the midfielder join Liverpool. The former defender, who played 99 times for the Reds between 2011 and 2016, wrote on Twitter:

"Very good player Maddison as well. Love him. Too much money for a player with one year left on his contract and in [the] Championship this season but I believe he could even do well at Liverpool as well (sic)"

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Deal completed with Leicester on £40m fee. Second signing after Vicario. Official, confirmed. James Maddison has joined Tottenham on five year contractDeal completed with Leicester on £40m fee. Second signing after Vicario. Official, confirmed. James Maddison has joined Tottenham on five year contract ⚪️✨ #THFCDeal completed with Leicester on £40m fee. Second signing after Vicario. https://t.co/3Wn8wxeTxL Very good player madison.as well. Love him.to much money for a player with one year left on his contract and in championship this season but I believe he could even do well at Liverpool as well twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Very good player madison.as well. Love him.to much money for a player with one year left on his contract and in championship this season but I believe he could even do well at Liverpool as well twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Maddison joins Spurs after five fruitful years with Leicester during which he won the FA Cup and FA Community Shield. In 203 appearances across competitions for the Foxes, he scored 55 goals and laid out 41 assists. The 26-year-old has also won three senior caps for England.

Liverpool reportedly looking to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig

Liverpool may have missed an opportunity in the eyes of some fans by not sending in a bid for James Maddison. However, they reportedly have their eyes set on another attacking midfielder in the form of RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds and Leipzig are currently engaged in conversations about the player. Romano provided the update via his Twitter account on Friday, June 30, saying:

"Negotiations between Liverpool and RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai are very advanced and progressing to the final stages. Key points being clarified on the price between the two clubs. No issues on player side."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Key points being clarified on the price between the two clubs. No issues on player side.



More to follow. Negotiations between Liverpool and RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai are very advanced and progressing to the final stages.Key points being clarified on the price between the two clubs. No issues on player side.More to follow. Negotiations between Liverpool and RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai are very advanced and progressing to the final stages. 🚨🔴⌛️ #LFCKey points being clarified on the price between the two clubs. No issues on player side.More to follow. https://t.co/5p9b5PMbny

There is still not much clarity available on how much Szoboszlai will cost in transfer fees. However, should the deal go through, he would add a much-needed goal threat from midfield for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Hungarian scored 10 times and laid out 13 assists in 46 matches across competitions for Leipzig last season. Overall, he has recorded 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 matches for the Bundesliga outfit since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2021.

The 22-year-old has also netted seven times in 32 matches for Hungary, having been a part of his national team since 2019.

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion to their squad this summer. Signing Szoboszlai would further boost their resources in midfield following the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

Poll : 0 votes