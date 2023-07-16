Pundit admits he would be surprised if Chelsea pay £100m to sign summer target

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton recently admitted he would be surprised if Chelsea paid £100 million to sign Brighton & Hove Albion central midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. have identified Caicedo as a top transfer target this summer as the Blues look to revamp their squad. Midfield reinforcement will be key following the departures of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The 21-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls that runs until 2027. As per The Telegraph, Brighton value Moises Caicedo at £100 million following Declan Rice's £105 million move to Arsenal.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Football Insider released an update on Thursday, July 13, stating that the Blues are confident about pulling off the transfer for £80 million.

Alan Hutton believes Brighton would have done well if they secure £100 million from Caicedo's departure. He said (via Football Insider):

"I think it is a lot of money. I think he is a great player who had an outstanding season. £100m seems to be the talking figure for top end footballers in the Premier League."

"Of course, he is going to go to a good football team but Brighton are the ones coming off the best in this, their recruitment has been outstanding so if they were able to make £100m on Caicedo, it is an amazing bit of business," he added. "I think he makes Chelsea better but I would be surprised if it is £100m.“

Moises Caicedo had a brilliant 2022-23 campaign for Brighton. The central defensive midfielder made 43 appearances across all competitions, helping the Seagulls finish sixth in the league, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea target's father confirms imminent move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are set to unveil another signing this summer after Brazilian starlet Angelo Gabriel's father prematurely confirmed his son's transfer to Stamford Bridge. As per A Tribuna, Angelo is set to join the Blues from Santos for €15 million.

The 18-year-old right winger has been linked to the Blues for a while now with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen on revamping his current squad with exciting young talent. The Brazilian made 32 appearances in all competitions for Santos last season, scoring two goals.

His father spoke to TalkSPORT:

"It’s an enormous happiness without explanation, but with a bit of a heavy heart. My wife and Idene Dias Damasceno, his mother, will be with him for at least the first six months, until he adapts to the climate, which is completely different. It’s another country, another language, morals. It helps a lot to have two Brazilians on the team."

Angelo Gabriel is reportedly set to travel to the United States soon to join Chelsea's pre-season training camp.