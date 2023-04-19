Pundit advises Chelsea to re-appoint former manager and make Blues legend John Terry his No.2

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has urged Chelsea to reappoint Jose Mourinho as manager and make John Terry his assistant.

The Blues are searching for their third permanent head coach since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali became co-owners in May 2022. Thomas Tuchel was sacked last September and replaced by Graham Potter.

However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss lasted just six months at Stamford Bridge before being shown the door. Chelsea have since appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

However, Keys doesn't think Lampard should stay on the coaching staff. He has advised the west Londoners to consider reappointing Mourinho and making Terry his assistant, saying (via Metro):

"My choice would be Jose Mourinho with John Terry as his assistant. Chelsea fans would buy into that and I think Mourinho would have the strength to sort it all out. He’s still the Special One."

Keys continued by alluding to the job Mourinho is doing at his current club AS Roma. The Portuguese coach led i Lupi to the Europa Conference League last season:

"Look at what he’s doing at Roma – they’re third in Serie A and they’ve already won a trophy and are on course to win another one this season."

Mourinho is contracted to Roma until 2024 but hasn't ruled out leaving before then. The legendary coach was a massive hit at Stamford Bridge during two spells with the club. He won the Premier League title thrice, the League Cup thrice, and one FA Cup. Meanwhile, Terry is currently Dean Smith's assistant at Leicester City but his deal runs until the end of the season.

Chelsea are in stark need of a refresh amid their struggles this season. They have been knocked out of all cup competitions and sit 11th in the league. The Blues are 17 points off the top four with just seven games remaining.

Luis Enrique no longer considered a leading candidate for Chelsea role

Luis Enrique has fallen down Chelsea's list of candidates.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is reportedly no longer a leading contender to succeed Potter at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard held talks with the Blues about the vacancy but it appears he hasn't convinced them enough.

The Evening Standard reports that Enrique was thought to be in a two-horse race with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. However, it is now believed he is an outsider.

Enrique's resume speaks for itself as he won the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles with Barca. He left his role as Spain's national team boss following their last 16 exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes