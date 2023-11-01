Pundit appears to offer advice to Kylian Mbappe after losing Ballon d’Or to ‘incredible’ Lionel Messi 

Cadena SER's Bruno Alemany has urged Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in order to win the Ballon d'Or. The pundit believes that the Frenchman will be the favorite to win the award next season but 'suffers' by playing in Ligue 1.

Mbappe's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he has admitted that he will not be renewing it. The 24-year-old has now been told to ensure that he leaves the club next summer, with Alemany stating that it is the only way for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

He said via Le10Sport:

"Messi was incredible. Mbappé, meanwhile, suffers from the fact that he plays in the French championship. But he is the big favorite to win the next Ballon d'Or."

Real Madrid are the favorites to land Mbappe next summer. He was close to joining them in 2021 but ended up signing a new deal at PSG.

Ballon d'Or is the main aim for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has insisted that the Ballon d'Or is his main aim. He added that it is not a priority, but it is always there in the back of his mind that he needs to win the prestigious award.

Speaking about the Ballon d'Or to France Football in March this year, Mbappe admitted:

"It's always a goal for players in my category, but it's not the priority. Nor the period. But of course, it's in the back of my mind, it's normal. If it continues like this, I think we won't be very far."

He added:

"In the face if this glistening trophy we all become kids again. We all watch this ceremony with the players arriving on the red carpet thinking, 'One day it'll be me.'

"I'm sure many dream of those moments, imagining the stress of waiting for the rankings to be revealed, sitting next to the greatest players on the planet."

Saying that the Ballon d'Or "awakens childhood dreams," he added:

"In fact, that's it; the Ballon d'Or awakens our childhood dreams in us. We can win titles, other awards, but this is the Holy Grail."

Kylian Mbappe finished third in the Ballon d'Or race this year behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, but has admitted that Real Madrid are always his dream club.