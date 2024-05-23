  • home icon
  • Pundit believes Arsenal have a player who has been better than club captain Martin Odegaard this season

By Sripad
Modified May 23, 2024 01:43 GMT
Rice better than Odegaard this season?
Steve Sidwell has claimed that Declan Rice had a better season than his Arsenal teammate Martin Odegaard. The former Chelsea player believes a lot of the Englishman's contributions went unnoticed.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Sidwell stated that Rice had the edge over Odegaard this season but also admitted that the Norwegian was 'incedible'. He said, via TBR Football:

"I would edge towards, Declan has done a lot of stuff unnoticed as well not just goals. I would just edge for Dec as well, but Odegaard has done amazing, incredible."

Arsenal took the Premier League title battle to the last day but ultimately lost out to Manchester City, just like they did in the 2022/23 season. The Gunners failed to make it to the final four of any of the cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Merson backs Arsenal star as the Player of the Season in the Premier League

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson shares Sidwell's sentiments and believes that Declan Rice was the best player in the league this season. Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson claimed that the Englishman has taken the Gunners to another level:

"Declan Rice has taken Arseņal to another level. I think Phil Foden has not taken [Manchester City] to another level. I think he has been outstanding but Declan Rice has taken Arseņal to another level. He's just nearly got them to where Manchester City are. I think he has been consistent the whole season through. I mean, Phil Foden has been outstanding, of course. But I am just thinking outside the box, just what I see.

He added:

"[Rice] has come in, Arseņal last season nearly got there [and he] took them to another level. I just can't remember a game where he hasn't been at least a seven or eight out of 10. Foden has been outstanding but, for me, I say Declan Rice."

Arsenal signed Rice from West Ham United in 2023 for a reported £105 million, beating Manchester City and Bayern Munich to his signature.

