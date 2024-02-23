Pundit believes Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski will not join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami even if he secures MLS move in the summer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly unlikely to join club legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, as per former USMNT player Taylor Twellman.

The 35-year-old has had a decent spell at Camp Nou since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. Having recently scored his 50th goal for the reigning La Liga champions, Lewandowski has 51 goals and 14 assists in 80 games across competitions.

Despite being contracted till 2026, the Pole has been linked with an exit from the club. Twellman, though, reckons Lewandowski could be one of the top names on the move after Euro 2024 but is unlikely to join Inter Miami even if they move to the MLS, telling Daily Mail (via GOAL):

"I am as intrigued as I've ever been, because I think 2024 summer after the Euros, after Copa America, I think you're gonna see some names being talked about that a lot of people right now would think.

"I was completely out of my mind (for saying). And I'm not sure I will be come July 15. Let's say (Robert) Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann come to Major League Soccer this summer. They're not coming to Miami."

Inter Miami boast a strong ex-Barcelona contingent of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

When Inter Miami star Lionel Messi beat Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski to 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were the frontrunners for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The Pole was a strong candidate to win the coveted award after winning the continental treble with Bayern Munich in 2019-20 and another strong 2020-21 campaign.

Messi, meanwhile, didn't win the league title with Barcelona in both seasons but inspired Argentina to Copa America 2021 glory. That eventually titled the Ballon d'Or race in his favour.

The Argentine (613) won the award for a record-extending seventh time that year, pipping Lewandowski to second place by 33 points.