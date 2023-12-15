Pundit believes ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'would be a great coach' for Manchester United

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has backed the idea of Manchester United appointing Graham Potter as head coach.

The Red Devils are having an inconsistent season under manager Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch boss tipped by many to get the sack soon. Names have propped up on media outlets, with Potter being tipped as a potential successor.

Premier League pundit Collymore has backed the idea of Potter taking over at Old Trafford. In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore wrote:

"Graham Potter would be a great coach for Manchester United, in my opinion. That club, however, needs a manager with a massive personality. Ten Hag hasn’t been that. David Moyes didn’t have it.

"Mourinho, was but the job maybe came at the wrong time in his career, and he wasn’t attack-minded enough for the Old Trafford faithful."

Collymore added:

"Therefore, I don’t think Potter is a big enough manager to be able to turn things around at Old Trafford but he is still a very good coach."

Potter has prior experience of coaching in the Premier League, having managed sides like Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag turns attention to Premier League after Champions League exit

Manchester United dropped out of Europe after a disastrous UEFA Champions League campaign. They managed one win, one draw and four losses in a group that had Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

After the 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek, Erik ten Hag said (via Sportstar):

“There are still many things to play for, and, now, we can focus, of course, on the Premier League, and this is the level we want to play. So, we have to give every effort to be in the top four, and, next year, be back in Champions League. And, then, of course, we have the FA Cup.”

United are sixth in the Premier League with 27 points after 16 games. They take on Liverpool away on Sunday (December 17).