Pundit believes Liverpool would have been favorites to win the PL this season if they had signed current Chelsea star in the summer

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchinson believes the Reds would have been the favorites for the Premier League title had they signed Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea in the summer.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's sudden moves to the Saudi Pro League left Liverpool searching for a new defensive midfielder in August. Caicedo, then at Brighton & Hove Albion, was firmly on their transfer wishlist.

The Reds even made a £110 million bid for the Ecuador international, only to be outbid by Chelsea, who signed him for a British-record £115 million fee (h/t the Guardian. Hutchinson believes this is a signing the Reds should have seen across the line.

The pundit said on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast (h/t The Boot Room):

"I like Mac Allister, but he’s not a specialised number six, that’s why they were in for Caicedo, if Liverpool had signed Caicedo in the summer, I would’ve made them favourites to win the league, I think that’s exactly what they need someone who will sit and protect."

Alexis Mac Allister signed for the Merseysiders quite early in the summer transfer window for a fee of £35 million. The Argentina international is predominantly a No. 8 but has played as a No. 6 under Jurgen Klopp this season on several occasions.

The Reds, meanwhile, ended the summer transfer window after losing another player's signature to Chelsea in Romeo Lavia. Klopp's side did, however, get deals across the line for Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo before the September 1 deadline.

Liverpool can pip Arsenal to the top of the table

Liverpool can overtake Arsenal in the Premier League table once again if they win against the latter on Saturday (23 December).

The Gunners travel to Merseyside to face Jurgen Klopp's side, who have lost just once in their last seven meetings across competitions. Mikel Arteta's team reached the top of the standings last weekend when they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Sunday (17 December).

Their tally of 39 points from 17 matches only betters the Reds' tally by one in the same period. Liverpool surrendered their position at the summit after a 0-0 draw at Anfield against Manchester United on the same day.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Reds in the table to match Arsenal's points tally after a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Friday (22 December). However, the Villans, who are second on goal difference, have a game in hand over both teams.

