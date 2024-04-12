Pundit believes Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Atalanta might 'kill' their hopes to win the Premier League this season

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy reckons Liverpool's shock 3-0 loss to Atalanta might end their dreams of winning their second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are the three teams competing for the title this season. The Reds are currently second with 71 points from 31 games, behind Arsenal on goal difference, while the Cityzens are third with 70 points.

While the Merseysiders have had a phenomenal campaign, winning the Carabao Cup, they have hit a stumbling block recently. They crashed out of the FA Cup following a 4-3 defeat to Manchester United in the quarter-finals before being held to a 2-2 draw in the league by them as well.

Moreover, Liverpool suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Serie A outfit Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, losing at home for the first time in 14 months.

Cundy reckons this loss could affect their Premier League title hopes, highlighting how Arsenal and Manchester City wouldn't collapse similarly. He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I think last night’s defeat might actually kill their league title hopes. The reason I say that is I don’t think City or Arsenal are capable of a performance like that. I don’t think Arsenal, even though you put out whatever you put out, Arsenal or Man City, I don’t think. No one saw it coming.”

The Reds will aim to bounce back in their next fixture against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, April 14.

How did Liverpool fare in their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League Q/F?

Liverpool were made to rue their wasted opportunities in the first half as they suffered a damaging 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on April 11.

Former West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca scored a brilliant brace before Mario Pasalic netted from close range in the 83rd minute to give Atalanta a commanding lead going into the second leg. The Reds will need to have another magical European night to produce a comeback in the return leg on Thursday, April 18.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball. They also attempted 643 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent. Atalanta only had 29 percent possession and attempted 270 passes with an accuracy of 63 percent.

However, the away side took their chances and looked threatening, landing seven shots on target from 11 attempts. In contrast, Liverpool had 19 shots, landing five on target.

