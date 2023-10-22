Pundit believes Liverpool star should have been sent off for foul in Merseyside derby against Everton

Former Everton midfielder and pundit Leon Osman has claimed that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate should have been sent off by the referee after he fouled Toffees striker Beto during the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool defeated Sean Dyche's Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on October 21 (Saturday). The Toffees' Ashley Young was sent off by referee Craig Pawson in the 37th minute for a second bookable offense on Luis Diaz.

According to Leon Osman, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate should also have been sent off after he fouled Everton striker Beto during a counterattack. The French defender was already on a yellow card, which he received for fouling Amadou Onana in the second half.

Addressing the referee's decision to not send off Konate, Osman said (via HITC):

“I think it should have been (10 v 10). We are talking consistency throughout the Premier League and refereeing. I highlighted it at half-time that Everton had received a yellow card to Ashley Young that was so similar to that of Kostas Tsimikas, who didn’t receive a yellow card, then you have got this with Konate."

"An opportunity on the counter-attack, it doesn’t come more cynical than that. You see his foot clipping cross there and taking out Beto. He stepped into Konate – that should have been a second yellow card. It’s as blatant as the Ashley Young one."

After the aforementioned foul on Beto, Jurgen Klopp immediately substituted Konate for Matip. Liverpool eventually made their one-player advantage count as a Mohamed Salah brace (75', 90+7') secured all three points.

Former Liverpool striker heaps praise on winger by calling him a £100 million player

Former Liverpool striker and pundit, Peter Crouch recently addressed Luis Diaz's performance against Everton on Saturday. The Englishman stated that Diaz is like a newly signed £100 million player. He said (via TNT Sports):

“I love Diaz. He’s been like a new signing, like bringing another £100m player in because obviously his injuries last season. Him coming in just changes things.”

The Colombian football star has a passing accuracy of 88% against the Toffees in the Merseyside Derby. He also won nine of his 13 duels and completed three dribbles.

Next up, the Reds will host Ligue 1 side Toulouse at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League on October 26 (Thursday). In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Nottingham Forest on October 29 (Sunday).