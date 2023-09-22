Pundit believes Manchester United are already out of the title race and have regressed since last season

Former Premier League midfielder and current pundit Robbie Savage reckons Manchester United are already out of the title race for the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils are 13th in the league table, with two wins and three defeats in five games. In his blog on the Mirror, Savage noted:

"It is a measure of how bad things are at Manchester United that they are out of the title race after just five games. And it's another worrying sign that if they lose at promoted Burnley this weekend, a fourth consecutive defeat wouldn't be a shock."

Among noting other things, the pundit also said:

"Ten Hag was way in credit when he went on to lift the club's first trophy in six years, reached the FA Cup final and restored the club to the Champions League.

"I never dreamed, after spending another £180million in the summer, that United would go backwards so fast this season."

He added:

"It's unbelievable, and unacceptable, that they are nine points off the pace in the Premier League already.‌"

United are on a three-game losing streak across competitions, including league defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils conceded at least three goals in each defeat, a first since 1978.

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United remain in solidarity

Erik Ten Hag was asked in his pre-gme presser before the Burnley game about the club's morale in the wake of their three heavy defeats across competitions.

The Dutchman replied (as per Sky Sports):

"It's my second year. I know it's not always only going up. You will have your gaps, and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that's what we're doing. The dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united, and, at United, you fight."

United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (September 24).