Pundit believes Manchester United 'might be better off' against Liverpool with 29-year-old star out of the matchday squad

Pundit John Aldridge has claimed that Manchester United could benefit from Bruno Fernandes' absence during their away fixture in the Premier League against Liverpool on Sunday, December 17. The Red Devils will be without their skipper, who will be serving a one-game suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in the league.

Manchester United and Liverpool have experienced contrasting fortunes thus far this season and things could get worse for the Red Devils as they travel to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side will be major favorites against their arch rivals in the North West Derby, especially with Fernandes not available for selection.

However, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that Bruno Fernandes' suspension could be a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils. The Irishman claimed that while the Portugal international is a fantastic player, he is an awful captain and brings negative energy to the Manchester United team. Aldridge wrote in his column for The Independent:

"For me, United captain Bruno Fernandes is another problem that they could do without at Old Trafford. Don’t get me wrong, he is a great player when he has time and space to weave his magic. But he is a horrible captain and I think United might be better off without him at Anfield as he misses this match due to suspension."

He added:

"Fernandes moans, groans and dives his way through matches. He is constantly in the ear of the referee and sets a negative tone around this team when things start going wrong."

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the better players for Erik ten Hag's side this season. The Portugal international has contributed with five goals and five assists in 23 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag makes defiant claim ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a confident claim that his side will beat rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 17. Jurgen Klopp's side are the outright favorites in the North West Derby but Ten Hag has spoken optimistically ahead of the gargantuan clash.

Speaking in an interview, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via his official X handle, he said:

"I’ve strong belief I'm going to win and I will prepare the team in that way, that we're going to win. And why? Because it's based on our rules and principles in the game, and it's based on our game plan and then a strong belief in the quality of my players.”

Liverpool find themselves at the top of the table with 37 points from 16 games whereas Manchester United are seventh with 27 points. Klopp's side are undefeated in their last five league games whereas the Red Devils have won just nine of their 16 league games.