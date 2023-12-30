Pundit boldly claims Manchester United star Casemiro's career at the Old Trafford club is over

Pundit Richard Keys doesn't see a future for Casemiro at Manchester United.

The Red Devils secured Casemiro's services from Real Madrid before the 2022-23 campaign in a deal reportedly worth £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder played a crucial role for Manchester United last season, helping them win the Carabao Cup and achieve a third-place finish in the league. He recorded four goals and three assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

However, Casemiro endured a dip in form this season before suffering a hamstring injury in October. The 31-year-old has not featured for the club since, missing 17 games in the process.

In an interview on beIN Sports, Keys was asked whether Casemiro would still be a regular starter under Ten Hag if he had remained fit. He responded (as quoted by The Mirror):

"No! His career's over there."

Casemiro has had an illustrious and decorated career, with most of his triumphs coming during his time at Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder has won three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies, including three iconic three-peats between 2015 and 2018.

He also lifted three Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and one Copa Del Rey trophy with Los Blancos.

"He is going to score more goals" - Erik ten Hag makes confident claim about Manchester United star

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has backed Rasmus Hojlund to rack up the numbers in front of goal this season.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer for a reported £72 million. The Denmark international failed to hit the ground running and was goalless in his first 14 Premier League appearances for the club.

He finally found the back of the net in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, scoring the match-winner in the 82nd minute. Ten Hag believes Hojlund will build on this and offer more attacking output this term.

Ahead of his side's clash against Nottingham Forest, the former Ajax boss said (per the club's official website):

“I have to repeat myself but I trust him, I knew he could [score in the Premier League]. "

Referencing Hojlund's tally of five goals in the UEFA Champions League for Manchester United this season and seven for Denmark in the Euro Qualifiers, he added:

"His goals in the Champions League and in Denmark showed what he did as a young player in Austria, in Italy and he is a very strong character. But, of course, this goal will give him confidence and belief that he is going to score and he is going to score more goals from this point on, I am sure.”

Hojlund missed Manchester United's clash at Nottingham Forest due to illness.