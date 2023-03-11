Pundit claims Arsenal star is underrated despite magnificent performances this season

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is underrated despite his wonderful showings this season.

Saka has arguably been the best player for the Gunners this campaign as they are leading the Premier League title race. The England international has impressed almost on a weekly basis, but Kevin Campbell has claimed that the winger does not receive his due credit.

Campbell pointed out that Saka has already been the Player of the Season at the club twice and was also England's Player of the Year for 2022. He told Football Daily Podcast:

“I think a lot of the time, you get the props when you win things, when you become a serial winner. Look, at 21 he’s been player of the season at Arsenal for two seasons, he’s England’s player of the season last season.”

Campbell has claimed that Saka might not get the recognition he deserves until the Gunners win silverware.

The former Everton striker pointed out that Saka's competitors like Phil Foden and Mason Mount have won major trophies. He believes the fleet-footed winger also needs to win trophies to get his due credit. He added:

“I think [that recognition] comes with winning trophies, especially with who he’s up against. He’s up against the Phil Foden’s of this world, and Phil Foden and City, we know what they do, they win trophies. You’re looking at Mason Mount, who’s a Champions League winner, so he’s up against those sorts of players. And until Arsenal win I don’t think Bukayo Saka will get the props he richly deserves.”

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard have combined 47 goals and assists. If they continue at this rate, they will become the sixth-most prolific attacking trio in Premier League history. [Daily Star] Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard have combined 47 goals and assists. If they continue at this rate, they will become the sixth-most prolific attacking trio in Premier League history. [Daily Star] https://t.co/NKxMFSqUHw

Saka has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions this season for Mikel Arteta's side.

At just 21 years of age, he has already made 166 appearances for the north London giants, having scored 34 goals and provided 38 assists in the process.

Journalist claims midfielder could leave Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Albert Sambi Lokonga could leave the Emirates this summer because of Mikel Arteta. He told TeamTalk:

“He only joined about a year and a half or so ago from Anderlecht and at that point, he was kind of billed as the next Yaya Toure. But it never really worked out playing for Arsenal, he never lived up to the billing, and has been forced out on loan as a result and it doesn’t really feel like he’s going to be part of Arsenal’s plans moving forward.”

Brad. @DiabloGooner Lokonga was brilliant against Liverpool yesterday. Vieira has unlocked what might be the next Yaya Toure Lokonga was brilliant against Liverpool yesterday. Vieira has unlocked what might be the next Yaya Toure💪💪 https://t.co/YEjmLTGS75

He added:

“So it is a very realistic possibility that he goes. He only played six times for Arsenal in the Premier League before the loan move to Crystal Palace. The other thing that lends itself towards Lokonga being allowed to leave is the fact that in that position in the summer, Arsenal are likely to add others who’ll move ahead of him in the pecking order.”

The Belgian midfielder has struggled to live up to expectations in his 39 appearances for the Gunners following his €17.5 million move from Anderlecht in 2021.

The midfielder was shipped on a six-month-long loan to Crystal Palace in January 2023 and has been impressive under Patrick Vieira.

