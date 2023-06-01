Pundit claims Cristiano Ronaldo is regretting his Al-Nassr move, would've preferred to score goals and win trophies at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently said that Cristiano Ronaldo is regretting leaving the Red Devils. He further added that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have preferred to help United win trophies than join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club as a free agent in December 2022 after his United contract was terminated. Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player by manager Erik ten Hag at the start of the season. The decision didn't set well with the Portuguese forward, who was the club's top scorer last season.

Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan, in which he criticized Ten Hag and the club, acted as the catalyst for his exit from Old Trafford. Saha has now chimed in on the matter, telling Compare.bet:

"If Cristiano had understood what was required of him and for the squad, to compromise in some way, he could have stayed [at Manchester United]. He’s a great player, and I still feel frustrated because he could have scored at least 10-15 goals easily this year and helped the team be in a stronger position."

Saha added:

“Cristiano is a very proud man, and he would never say this, but deep down he would have preferred to have been scoring goals and winning trophies with Man United. It would have been the better story for him, and better for his legacy, even if he won’t admit it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and provided two assists for Al-Nassr since his move to the Saudi Pro League. However, Al-Nassr couldn't secure any silverware in Ronaldo's first season at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses Al-Nassr exit claims

There have been reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is already seeking an exit from Al-Nassr. The player, though, dismissed those claims and said that he will be in Riyadh next season.

Ronaldo recently sat down for a chat with the Saudi Pro League's official media. The 38-year-old forward said about his continuity in the league:

"I'm happy here, I want to continue here, and I will continue here."

Ronaldo is also keen on guiding Al-Nassr to a trophy next season. He said that the team will improve next year and things will change. Whether the Portuguese forward can add more trophies to his glittering cabinet remains to be seen.

