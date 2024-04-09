Pundit compares Arsenal to 2008 UCL winning Manchester United, says the Gunners have 'no weakness'

Owen Hargreaves jas stunningly compared the current Arsenal squad to Manchester United's 2008 side. He believes that the Gunners have no weakness under Mikel Arteta and does not think they worse than Bayern Munich.

Speaking on TNT Sports ahead of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Hargreaves claimed that the 2008 Manchester United side, which won the UEFA Champions League, was lucky, just like Arsenal this season, as the squad is filled with talent. He added that the team knows how to adapt to opponents and said:

"This Arsenal team reminds me of the United team we played on. Well, we were very lucky. We kind were blessed. We had everything we could play the possession game, we could out score you, Defensively, we were very good. Good on set pieces. This Arsenal team for the first time in a decade. I don't think they have a weakness. They can play in any style and I don't think they'll fear Bayern Munich. So I think they can be confident and they're the better team right now. I think looking at those teams, I think they'll probably show it. I think they'll be full of belief and I think this crowd is in for a treat tonight."

The Gunners ended up drawing the match 2-2 at home to Bayern Munich despite taking the lead in the game.

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal players after Bayern Munich draw

Mikel Arteta was talking to the media after the draw against Bayern Munich and admitted that his players did well. He went on to claim that the Gunners were dominant in the match and should have capitalized.

He said:

"We started really well. We were dominant, we played in the opponents half, generated the momentum and scored the first goal. Then it's a critical moment in the match - Ben White is in front of the goalkeeper and we have to put that in the net and make it 2-0. Then in Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent, we have given two goals today. When you have these situations they are going to punish you. That's the biggest lesson."

The Gunners travel to Germany next week for the second leg. The match at the Allianz Arena takes place on Wednesday and could go to extra time if the game ends in a draw again.

