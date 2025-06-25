Pundit details why Liverpool have to keep hold of Andy Robertson even if they seal deal to sign Milos Kerkez

Football pundit Edu Rubio has urged Liverpool to keep Andy Robertson at the club this summer despite having agreed deal to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, as per reports. He believes that Robertson and Kerkez can work together and added that the Scottish defender can be the more offensive option.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Rubio said that Kerkez is versatile while Robertson is the ideal player for their attack. He added that they should be the two options for Arne Slot at left-back next season. He said (via Liverpool.com):

"Milos Kerkez is a fantastic and a much-needed addition to L'pool squad. He is versatile; he can play left-back, left wing-back, and even left center-back. He has got great potential to grow even further on; yet Andy Robertson still has better offensive stats than him. Maybe because of the context/teams etc; but his numbers show his attacking input is remarkably good. Kerkez's solid defensive stats and his physical aptitude can offer Arne Slot a different option down the left flank."

"They are both excellent full-backs, but they are both different and unique. Milos' interceptions and clearances stats show he can make L'pool even more difficult to break. Offensively, his ball progressive carries is very good; which can help his team penetrate into the opposition's half faster, aggressively, and efficiently. This can support Liverpool's offensive game too, no doubt."

Andy Robertson has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer. He is reportedly open to joining the Spanish giants and is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez is all set to join Liverpool, states his father

Milos Kerkez's father, Sebastijan, has confirmed that his son is set to join Liverpool. Speaking to Super Indirektno, Kerkez's father, who is also his agent, said that they only wanted the Reds and the club's sporting director, Richard Hughes, played a key role in the transfer. He said (via The Mirror):

"It's only L'pool for us and we're not going anywhere else and we won't talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us (personal terms) we just need to sort out some details but it's basically a done deal. Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, if he said we go to India, then we go to India, everything is agreed, just some little things."

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremy Frimpong this summer. The left-back is set to be the third addition to the squad, and The Athletic has reported that his medical is done.

