Pundit details one key thing that Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Lionel Messi have in common

Pundit Pat Nevin believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Lionel Messi have one key similar attribute. Nevin labeled the Englishman a "world-class player", citing that he relies more on intelligence rather than speed like the Argentine superstar.

Palmer proved his status as one of the best players in the game currently following his heroics for the Blues in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 23-year-old single-handedly delivered the Club World Cup trophy for the Blues in the final. He helped them defeat reigning European Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final on July 13.

The English playmaker bagged a brace and created an assist as Enzo Maresca's side defeated PSG 3-0 to win the revamped tournament. Palmer was instrumental to Chelsea's glory, registering three goals and two assists in six outings at the Club World Cup. His stellar performance saw him claim the Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player.

Nevin believes that Palmer has established himself as a world-class player due to his style of play. He compared the Englishman's game intelligence and awareness to that of Lionel Messi, writing in the BBC Football Extra newsletter (via The Chelsea Chronicles):

"Just look at the game now and you will realise that although you generally have to be fast, slow players rarely survive now, excessive speed still doesn’t outdo skill, intelligence and game awareness. Cole Palmer is quite fast, but that absolutely is not why he is a world-class player. Lionel Messi is very fast with the ball at his feet, but pace never defined him, it was ability.”

Since his move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, Palmer has been Chelsea's most prolific player. He also provided two assists in the club's 4-1 UEFA Europa Conference League victory over Real Betis in May. In 97 matches for the Blues, Palmer has scored 43 goals and provided 29 assists.

When former Chelsea star compared Cole Palmer to Lionel Messi

Earlier in January, former Chelsea forward Joe Cole compared Cole Palmer's style of play to that of Lionel Messi. Cole was speaking on TNT Sports following the Blues' 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth and likened the Englishman to the Argentine.

He said (via The Chelsea Chronicles):

"He plays the game at his own speed. That’s the biggest compliment I can pay to him. When you watch him, he reminds you of [Lionel] Messi.

“I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on him but he plays at his own pace. It’s a sensational finish and these fans love watching him play football," Cole added.

Lionel Messi etched his name in football folklore with his achievements, mainly at Barcelona. Following his stellar displays for the Blues, fans will be counting on Palmer to guide the club to more success.

