Pundit explains who should be starting LB between Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella for Chelsea 

Former England right-back Glen Johnson has shared his thoughts on the Chelsea left-back duo of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella. The Blues currently have two top-class operators at left-back in Chilwell and Cucurella who share the position between them.

Chilwell made his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 from Leicester City for a fee of around £45 million.

The England international has been immense for the Blues but has also been fairly susceptible to injuries, having missed a total of 43 games during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has been brought in by the West London club this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth an initial £55 million, potentially rising to £62 million in add-ons.

Cucurella has started six of the Blues' eight games so far this season, while Chilwell has started the other two.

This is competition and depth we dream about. Both extraordinary players but who deserves the starting eleven spot? This thread will compare them and outline the strengths and weaknesses. Ben Chilwell VS Marc CucurellaThis is competition and depth we dream about. Both extraordinary players but who deserves the starting eleven spot? This thread will compare them and outline the strengths and weaknesses. https://t.co/DdUP2jKhnD

On being asked on who should be first-choice at left-back for the Blues, former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has named Chilwell as his choice.

Johnson has insisted that Cucurella is technically more gifted but Chilwell's 'engine' going forward puts him ahead of the former Barcelona academy graduate. Johnson told Getting Casino:

"I have always been a fan of Chilwell. I like him going forward but Cucurella also looks like he’s really good on the ball.

"Cucurella is the more technical player and better on the ball, but I think I like Chilwell’s engine and the way he gets forward.

"I’d start with Chilwell."

With Graham Potter in charge, Cucurella might fancy himself in the Chelsea starting XI more

We will have to wait and see how new Chelsea boss Graham Potter manages the gametime of his two star left-backs.

Cucurella will surely feel that he has an advantage over Chilwell with Potter in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The new Chelsea manager knows the Spaniard well from their time together at Brighton.

Cucurella also has a huge advantage over Chilwell as he is naturally very fit and has not been injured at all since 2017.

Mohammed Said @msmsaid85 @LDNFootbalI I would take Chilwell any day over Cucurella as a LB. He’s great in ball control, maybe more of a midfielder but really lacks pace. @LDNFootbalI I would take Chilwell any day over Cucurella as a LB. He’s great in ball control, maybe more of a midfielder but really lacks pace.

Chilwell's injury problems might be the reason why Thomas Tuchel decided to bring in Cucurella in the first place.

There is a chance that Potter will find a way to play both Chilwell and Cucurella at the same time.

Potter mostly used a 3-4-2-1 formation during his time at Brighton, with Cucurella often being used as a left centre-back.

If the new Blues boss uses the same tactics at Stamford Bridge, both Cucurella and Chilwell can play alongside each other.

