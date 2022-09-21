Pundit names who should start at RWB for England between Chelsea's Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, former England international Glen Johnson has given his thoughts regarding one of Gareth Southgate's selection headaches. The Three Lions manager will have to choose between Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James in the right-wingback position.

With both players making strong cases to start in the position, it will be a tough call for Southgate ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

However, Glen Johnson may have made the England manager's decision easier, with the player-turned-pundit explaining who the starting wing-back should be. In an interview with Genting Casino, Johnson said:

"Reece James would be my pick. He’s the best all-rounder, good at the back and extremely good going forward. He’s also got a much better delivery than he gets the credit for."

"In tight games, though, Southgate might want Trent to deliver a free-kick or come on and make a difference, but James for the majority of games with Trent as a great option from the bench."

Liverpool fans will not be pleased with the former right-back's words, especially after he made 200 appearances for the Reds in his playing days. Johnson also played for Chelsea but only made 71 appearances for the Blues before making the switch to Portsmouth.

Both Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been vital sources of creativity and attacking threats for their respective clubs. The duo also managed a combined five assists in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for England last year.

Wayne Rooney believes England can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions legend had his fair share of international goals while playing for his national team but Rooney never won the coveted trophy. This time around, though, the former forward believes that the country's young players can achieve the remarkable feat that was last accomplished in 1966.

In an interview with The Times (via Metro), Rooney suggested that England's brilliance at Euro 2020 could give them momentum ahead of the World Cup. He said:

"It’ll be tough, obviously. We’ve only won it once. Hopefully, we can build on the back of Euro 2020 and the Women’s team winning their Euros, build on that momentum and go the next step."

"England are definitely one of the favorites. They have to be. They’re in a group they should get out of – though the US will surprise a few people. But you just don’t know. You need a bit of luck, whether it’s with the draw or in the games. But England have certainly got the squad."

