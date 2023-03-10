Pundit predicts result of Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday (11 March). He has predicted a 2-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's team over Crystal Palace in his weekly Paddy Power column.

Lawrenson justified his prediction by stating:

''Crystal Palace are a bit all over the place and I thought Manchester City won pretty easily against Newcastle. If they had needed another goal, I think they would have got one. Pep Guardiola took off Kevin De Bruyne and one or two others and they were cruising.''

Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the defending champions and added:

''An easy City win. Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City.''

The Cityzens are currently five points behind table-toppers Arsenal in the Premier League title race. A win against Crystal Palace is essential if they hope to close the gap on the Gunners and stay in the title race.

City's recent form has been impressive as they have won four out of their last five league games. A win against Crystal Palace would help boost the side's confidence and give them some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have had a difficult season so far. They have struggled to find consistency and are currently 12th in the league table. Although they are underdogs, Crystal Palace are more than capable of getting a result when the team clicks.

Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell brushes off Haaland plan ahead of Manchester City clash

Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell has played down the need for a specific plan to deal with striker Erling Haaland when they face the Cityzens in the Premier League.

When asked about the possibility of a Haaland-focused strategy, Mitchell replied (via Football Daily):

"I wouldn't say we have a plan for any particular player, [Manchester] City have eleven great players."

The Palace defender emphasized the importance of focusing on their own game and playing as a team rather than getting too caught up in individual battles.

