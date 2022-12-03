Pundit Clinton Morrison has reserved special praise for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, who impressed for Brazil in their 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (2 December).

Brazil manager Tite opted for wholesale changes to his side's starting XI against Cameroon in their last group-stage game of the FIFA World Cup. The Selecao had already secured qualification to the last 16, allowing Brazil Tite to make nine changes to his side.

In-form Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli was given a chance to showcase his talent and had a solid outing regardless of the outcome of the game. Morrison claimed that the young Brazilian proved his doubters wrong as he caused havoc down the left channel.

The former Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland striker insisted that the Arsenal attacker was Brazil's best player going forward. He told Sky Sports:

“I think it was hard for [Gabriel] Jesus. I thought Martinelli was the bright spark. He was good on the left-hand side, caused a lot of problems. There were a few people when he was named in the squad, in Brazil, that were a bit surprised. [They] thought, did he deserve to be named in that squad? But he’s been outstanding. So, I thought he was, probably, their best attacking player.”

#BRA | Gabriel Martinelli vs #CMR 
• 90 mins
• 52 touches
• 19/24 successful passes
• 2 chances created
• 4 shots
• 2 big chances missed
• 3/5 successful dribbles
• 1 dribbled past
• 3 passes into final third
• 3 recoveries
• 5/11 ground duels won

Gabriel Martinelli has been exceptional for Arsenal this season as the Gunners lead the Premier League table. The fleet-footed winger has scored five goals and provided two assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners this campaign.

Liverpool to submit a €16 million offer former Arsenal player

Liverpool have reportedly made a €16 million offer to sign former Arsenal player Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan. The Algeria international was in the Gunners' ranks between 2015 and 2017 but could make just one appearance for the north London side.

However, he has managed to forge a solid career for himself since leaving the north London outfit and is now one of AC Milan's key players. Bennacer played a pivotal role as the Rossoneri clinched the Serie A title last season after a long wait of 11 years.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Ismael Bennacer is creating more chances (2.5) per game than any other AC Milan player this season in Serie A. He’s also created more chances (30) than any other player.



. #CFC #ACM #Chelsea #Milan Ismael Bennacer is creating more chances (2.5) per game than any other AC Milan player this season in Serie A. He’s also created more chances (30) than any other player. 🇩🇿 Ismael Bennacer is creating more chances (2.5) per game than any other AC Milan player this season in Serie A. He’s also created more chances (30) than any other player. 🔥. #CFC #ACM #Chelsea #Milan https://t.co/ExTx95WP3i

The technically-gifted midfielder has entered the final 19 months of his contract with the Italian giants and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. Liverpool are said to be looking to bring Bennacer back to England as they look to re-energize their aging midfield.

