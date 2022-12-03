Liverpool submit offer for €16 million former Arsenal player - Reports 

Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign former Arsenal player Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan, as per Corriere dello Sport via CaughtOffside (h/t LiverpoolWorld).

Bennacer was on Arsenal's books between 2015 and 2017 but left the club for Empoli five-and-a-half years ago after making just one senior appearance. He has made a name for himself in Italy ever since.

Bennacer has four goals and eight assists in 126 games across competitions since joining AC Milan in the summer of 2019. The midfielder is a regular fixture in manager Stefano Piolo's side and has made 21 appearances across competitions this campaign.

The report also states that I Rossoneri are eager to renew the defensive midfielder's deal at the San Siro. Bennacer is in the final 19 months of his contract with the Italian giants.

Liverpool seem eager to take advantage of his contract situation with the defending Serie A champions. Their need for a young, established midfielder is evident.

Thiago Alcantara (32) and Jordan Henderson (31) are not getting younger while Fabinho Tavares has been evidently poor this season. The Brazilian continues to play as a number six in manager Jurgen Klopp's team due to a lack of better options.

It remains to be seen what will come of the offer that the Reds have submitted for the Algeria international. It is worth mentioning that AC Milan have themselves been linked with players for Liverpool.

The seven-time UEFA Champions League winners are eyeing free transfers for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could become free agents at the end of the season.

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has claimed that Ghana teammate Mohammed Kudus could be getting too big for Ajax. The Ajax playmaker was one of the few silver linings for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has recently been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Williams, who was also in the Black Stars' 26-man squad, told Radio Marca (h/t teamTALK):

"My teammates at Athletic Bilbao often ask me who impresses me in the national team. I always mention his name. Ajax is becoming too small (for him). Hopefully, he will soon make the step up to a big club."

"I would have liked him to have a Basque relative who could take him to Bilbao! He is a bomb. A machine. He is already very complete, although there is still room for development due to his age."

Kudus scored twice for his country in a 3-2 group-stage win over South Korea. However, the 2-0 loss against Uruguay on 2 December meant the Ghanaians were eliminated from the World Cup group stage.

