Pundit rips into Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk for recent comments about players needing more rest

Former Crystal Palace chairman and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has had a go at Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's comments about players grappling with a congested schedule.

Van Dijk, 32, has been a regular for Jurgen Klopp's team since arriving from Southampton in January 2018. Regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in the modern game, the Dutchman has had his fair share of injuries as well.

Ahead of the Netherlands' 2-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France in Amsterdam on Friday (October 13), Van Dijk bemoaned the loaded schedules of players, especially in England. However, he rejected the notion that he would play fewer games for a 10% pay-cut.

That didn't go down well with Jordan, who slammed the Dutchman for his 'self-indulgent' talk. He added that if players were to get paid less for playing fewer games, they wouldn't accept, tweeting:

"This is such self indulgent tosh. You want to take all of the upsides and none of the down. If the solution were for players to play less games and thus receive less .. they wouldn’t accept it. Big squads, 5 subs, rotation available. Yet still we have to listen to this."

Van Dijk has played seven games across competitions this season for Liverpool, assisting twice. He missed two league games due to a red-card suspension and didn't come off the bench in the Reds' EFL Cup opener.

How did Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk fare for Netherlands against France?

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk played the entire 90 minutes of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifying defeat at home to France on Friday. He made two clearances and one interception.

Van Dijk lost his only ground duel and won only two of five aerial tussles. He did have 66 touches of the ball and made 50/59 passes and five of seven long balls but lost possession 10 times.

Ronald Koeman's side next take on Greece away on Monday (October 16), where Van Dijk is expected to start. The Duchman will then return to the Reds for their Premier League home game against Everton five days later.