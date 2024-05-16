Pundit says it would be an 'absolute madness' if Chelsea decide to part ways with key man

Former Chelsea left-back Scott Minto has urged the club not to part ways with boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian assumed charge last summer.

Despite spending a reported £450 million in the summer, a new-look and largely youthful Blues side initially struggled. However, they fared well in both domestic cups and are producing a strong end to the season, with four straight league wins.

On Wednesday (May 15), Pochettino's side won 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion. Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku scored either side of the break, rendering Danny Welbeck's 97th-minute strike a mere consolation.

Considering the side's recent renaissance under Pochettino, Minto has said that it would be 'madness' to let the Argentinian go, especially after their recent run. He said on the Premier League All Access podcast (as per TBR):

“This was another really good win for Pochettino. You talk about managers and are they going to be around next season.

"I think, after what happened with the new owners coming in, the amount of money being spent, the philosophy they’ve done, how backwards they’ve gone considering Chelsea was all about the here and now, and nothing about the future and they’ve gone for a complete turnaround, if they were to get rid of Pochettino now, then I think that would be absolute madness."

He concluded:

“And they need to come out, we talk about support from the board, they need to come out now, and I’m sure they will after the Bournemouth game, because they just want to make sure that they do finish sixth, not long ago, you’re thinking that’s a million miles away, it really is, a European place, but I think they have to come out and say he’s going to be here.

"Whether they extend his contract, I would like to see that being done because from a player’s point of view, if you’re looking to bring players in on a four-year contract and you know the manager’s only there for one year, you’re thinking, ‘well, is he going to be supported?'”

The Blues are sixth in the standings, with 60 points from 37 games. If they avoid defeat on the final day, they are guaranteed a top-six finish and a return to Europe.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea, as mentioned previously, have fared well in the domestic cups. They lost 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time in the EFL Cup final, while they lost by the same scoreline, albeit in 90 minutes, to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals.

Pochettino's side looked set to miss out on Europe for large swathes, but their recent run of four wins has all but guaranteed them UEFA Europa League football. They end their campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday (May 19).

The Blues will finish fifth if Tottenham Hotspur - three points ahead - lose at relegated Sheffield United and the Blues beat Bournemouth while bettering Spurs' goal difference.