Pundit says Manchester United have only 5 players 'guaranteed to start' after disappointing display against Omonia in the Europa League 

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Erik ten Hag has five undroppable players in his side following their last-gasp 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

The Red Devils secured a vital injury-time winner through substitute Scott McTominay in the 90+3 minute to clinch all three points.

It was a hard-earned victory that saw United take as many as 34 shots all game.

Ten Hag has rarely rotated his squad this season as his team competes in four different competitions.

Hargreaves has talked up the Dutch tactician's start to life in the Old Trafford hot seat and believes he has five players who are guaranteed starters (via Express):

“Luke Shaw came into the side against Everton, [Victor] Lindelof, Casemiro, so he’s still trying to find the blend. So you can argue the only people guaranteed to start, [Lisandro] Martinez, [David] De Gea, [Diogo] Dalot, Bruno [Fernandes], maybe [Christian] Eriksen so the other positions seem up for grabs so it’s auditions for these players to play well."

Alluding to the squad at Ten Hag's disposal, he added:

"They’ve got a big squad but he’s still getting to know it. Considering where they were, he’s doing a good job and if they can be top four they’ve had a hell of a season."

The Red Devils boast a huge squad of top talent, including attacking options such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The trio started the win over Omonia with Ten Hag not wanting to change things following their 2-1 victory over Everton last weekend.

As the season progresses, the Manchester United boss can be expected to tinker with his side given the number of games that his players face.

Manchester United remain second in Group E following the win over Omonia, on nine points.

They trail leaders Real Sociedad by three points heading into matchday 5 when they face Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on October 27.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag displeased with wasted chances

Ten Hag wanted to see his side score more

Ten Hag is happy to have beaten Omonia but the way in which the Red Devils did so has not enthused their manager.

He was asked following the match whether the victory was the most important takeaway from the game.

He gave a stern response, saying (via Express):

"No. Football is about scoring goals and we created so many chances but the ball hit the net only one time, but it was enough for the win and we are happy with that."

Next up for Manchester United is the visit of Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16.

Ten Hag will be eager for his side to keep the winning momentum going.

