Pundit slams Manchester United's frontline, says they are like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe from PSG stint but 'not in a good way'

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan reckons the Red Devils' attack is similar to PSG's former attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. While Messi and Neymar left last summer, Mbappe did so this year.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have boosted their attack by signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, adding to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and captain Bruno Fernandes.

On Lord Ping (via GOAL), Strachan noted the current United strike force's inability to chase down the ball when out of possession, aka Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG, where they played together for two seasons:

"I look at the way teams like Brighton, Liverpool, City and Arsenal play without the ball, and their forwards are working tirelessly to press and harry the opponent. They’re aggressive. They force the opposition into mistakes. Manchester United don’t do that.

"We haven’t seen Manchester United’s forward players doing that under Erik ten Hag and that worries me. Is it a case of fitness? Is it a case of attitude and desire? I just don’t see the United attacking players being positive in terms of hunting down the opponent and putting them under pressure.

He added:

"With the exception of possibly Real Madrid, every single top team hunts down possession and presses with their forwards. PSG used to be like that with three world-class players in Messi, Neymar and Mbappe just trotting about - that is why they never won the Champions League.

United’s front three remind me of them, and not in a good way! In a way that says, I’m going to saunter about and not put the work in off the ball. When you close down and press as a team, every single player has to commit. I don’t see that whole-hearted effort, and it starts from the front three players. "

The Red Devils are off to a winning start to their Premier League campaign, beating Fulham 1-0 at home. That came after a 7-6 shootout defeat to Manchester City after a 1-1 draw in the FA Community Shield a week earlier.

How former PSG star Lionel Messi fared against Manchester United?

Former PSG star Lionel Messi (left)

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players and goalscorers in the beautiful game's history. The 37-year-old has scored over 800 goals for club and country during his illustrious career spanning two decades.

Four of those goals have come in six games against Manchester United - all with Barcelona and in the UEFA Champions League. That includes two goals in as many finals of the competition (2009 and 2011).

The former PSG striker's two other goals against the Red Devils came in the same game - a 3-0 quarter-final second-leg home win for Barcelona in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

