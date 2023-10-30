Pundit still unconvinced by 24-year-old Arsenal star despite his heroic display in 5-0 Sheffield United win 

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks still isn't convinced that Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is the real deal despite the latter scoring a sensational hat-trick against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Two well-taken finishes and a long-range screamer handed Nketiah his first Premier League hat-trick on Saturday. Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu were also on target as the Gunners dismantled Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates in their Premier League clash.

Nketiah has done well for himself since making his senior debut for Arsenal in 2017. The 24-year-old has scored 37 goals and provided six assists in 145 appearances across all competitions, with most coming off the bench.

Crooks included the England international in his Team of the Week but said (via HITC):

“Having had two challenging away games in a week – at Chelsea in the Premier League and Sevilla in the Champions League – Arsenal were fortunate on Saturday to face a Sheffield United side ravaged by injury and lacking in know-how. Eddie Nketiah stepped in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and grabbed himself an impressive hat-trick."

He added:

“Last week I raised the issue around the Gunners requiring a clinical striker if they are serious about stealing the title from Manchester City. Nketiah’s hat-trick has not changed my view, although his third goal was a fabulous strike. If he were to score three goals against Liverpool, Manchester City or Spurs, I might be forced to reconsider my position."

Nketiah has been impressive this season, taking full advantage of Gabriel Jesus' injury issues. The former has scored five goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances to date so far.

Who do Arsenal play next?

Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, solidifying themselves as title challengers in the process. They looked dominant on the ball despite Mikel Arteta making a host of changes to the starting XI to rest some key players.

The Gunners are still unbeaten domestically and are now second in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The north London outfit are also at the top of their UEFA Champions League group and are in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will next face West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1. They then lock horns against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4.