Pundit urges Arne Slot to sell 2 Liverpool superstars in the summer after sealing move to the Anfield club

Former Netherlands and PSV winger Rene van der Gijp believes rumored incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot should look to replace Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

As per Sky Sports, the Reds and Feyenoord have agreed a deal in principle for Slot to move to Anfield in the summer and replace Jurgen Klopp. The deal is rumored to be worth around £9 million including add-ons.

Slot will take over a talented Liverpool squad that boasts experience and encouraging young players. However, Van der Gijp believes the Dutch tactician will need to phase out two of the club's most experienced players in Van Dijk and Salah.

The footballer-turned-pundit said while in conversation with Vandaag Inside (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I think Slot would do best to slowly replace guys like Salah and Van Dijk. I read that Dortmund would be interested in Van Dijk, instead of Hummels. Then you play in a slightly easier competition.

“Salah also has to leave. That would be best for him. He has performed incredibly, year after year. Now the wear slowly starts to get on a bit. That is not easy. Your ego is affected, in the pecking order you fall down.”

Van der Gijp's comments come shortly after Salah and Klopp were engaged in a touchline spat over the weekend. The duo seemed to exchange words before the Egyptian was brought on in the second half. Salah has notably been named on the bench in two of their last three Premier League outings.

He has still statistically been one of their best players, however, recording 24 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions. Van Dijk, meanwhile, has played 45 times, scoring four goals and laying out two assists.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have enjoyed tremendous spells at Liverpool

The two superstars are inarguably two of Liverpool's greatest players in recent history.

Mohamed Salah, signed from Roma for a rumored £34.3 million (via Sky Sports) in 2017, is the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 210 strikes in 346 matches. He has also recorded 88 assists in those games.

Virgil van Dijk, the Reds' current captain, joined the Premier League giants from Southampton for a reported £75 million (via The Guardian) a few months after Salah. The Dutchman has gone on to play 267 times for Liverpool, recording 23 goals and 12 assists.

Together, the duo have won two Carabao Cups, the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.