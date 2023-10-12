Pundit urges Manchester City star to leave club and join Liverpool, believes player might get into the Reds' side ahead of Alexis Mac Allister

Football pundit and former Chelsea midfielder Jason Cundy believes Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips should join Liverpool. Cundy added that Phillips would get into the Reds' starting XI ahead of Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister arrived at Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion on a transfer fee worth £35 million, which many considered to be a bargain. He has been part of a team that has lost just once across competitions this season and sits fourth in the Premier League, just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Cundy, however, feels the Argentine, 24, has not enjoyed a great start to life at his new club. He added that Phillips, who did not make it into Manchester City's first XI despite Rodri's three-match suspension, would supplant Mac Allister in Jurgen Klopp's side.

The former footballer said on talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“Does he [Phillips] get into Liverpool’s team? Mac Allister hasn’t been great, has he?!

“He [Phillips] could get into Liverpool’s team. He has to leave Man City now.”

Since joining Manchester City from Leeds United on a fee worth £45 million last summer, Phillips has played just 26 matches across competitions.

The Englishman, 27, has started just five of those games, three of which were in the domestic cups. The other two were in the league, but came after Pep Guardiola's side had wrapped up last season's title.

Looking at Alexis Mac Allister's stats for Liverpool this season

While Alexis Mac Allister has seemingly taken some time to adjust to life at Anfield, it's worth noting that he hasn't been operating in his preferred position.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner thrived as a central midfielder with a license to go forward while at Brighton and plays a similar role for Argentina as well. However, Jurgen Klopp has largely used him in holding midfield this season, with other summer arrivals Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch still settling in.

Despite that, Mac Allister has put up decent numbers across his eight Premier League appearances. He has averaged 1.5 interceptions, 2.8 tackles, 5.5 duels won and 6.1 ball recoveries per game, while laying out one assist.

His discipline has been a talking point, though, as he has already received three bookings in the league. Mac Allister was also sent off in his side's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on September 19, but the dismissal was overturned after the Reds appealed the decision.

Liverpool were linked with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips this summer

Long after they signed the Argentine, Klopp's side were linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips as well.

TalkSPORT reported in August that Manchester City wanted to ship out Phillips before the end of the window and that Liverpool considered sending a bid for him. However, the former Leeds United man had stated in June that he wanted to stay and fight for his place at City (via the Mirror).

A move ultimately didn't come to pass, with Phillips staying on at the Etihad. The Reds, meanwhile, went on to add Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to their retooled midfield.