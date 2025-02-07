Pundit urges Manchester United to snub move for Paul Pogba, asks club to recruit players with 'big b**ls' instead

Former Manchester United player turned pundit Paul Parker has warned his former side against re-signing former player Paul Pogba. Parker believes bringing the French midfielder back to Old Trafford would be a regressive step for the club and has urged the Red Devils to focus on recruiting players with the right mentality instead.

Paul Pogba is set to return to football in March after his four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months. The 31-year-old has had two previous stints with Manchester United. He is now a free agent after his contract with Juventus was terminated.

Since then, the Frenchman has been linked with a host of clubs, which included a potential return to Manchester United. Speaking to GOAL, Parker pulled no punches in his assessment of Pogba’s possible return to Old Trafford, citing concerns about his long absence from competitive football and off-field activities.

Trending

“You have got to look at how long he has been out. You have got to look at what he is already doing publicity-wise and putting himself out there. It’s going backwards again. They went backwards getting him before. There was a reason why Sir Alex let him go. They respected that there was something that wasn’t right. They tried it again and it didn’t work. To go back now, for me, it wouldn’t be the manager’s decision. That would be undermining the manager. It’s not a step forward.''

While acknowledging Pogba’s immense talent, Parker insisted that signing him again would not be a progressive move for Manchester United. He likened the idea of reusing something already discarded and questioned the wisdom of attempting to revive a previously failed experiment.

“When you look at him as a player, the imagination in that midfield – given where United are at the moment with imagination – he could explode and be incredible, what he can do. But it would be a step backwards as a club. Sometimes it is better to go backwards to go forwards again, but you are not coming forwards with anything but old stuff with dust on it, something that has been good and you’re trying to do it again, something that has been tarnished and now you’re hoping it has been polished up nice. I don’t think you can do that.

Instead of revisiting the past, Parker urged United to focus on identifying and recruiting players with the mental resilience to thrive under the immense pressure of playing at Old Trafford. He emphasized the need for individuals willing to work hard, play with heart, and win over the fans through dedication rather than sheer talent alone.

"Now they have to look for different, they have to go and find great players who can play in front of 70,000 people and not be intimidated. Maybe you’re not what everyone wants to see, but know you can win them over if you play with your heart and give everything. Any football fan at any club, any player that goes out there and gives everything, fans will go ‘we know he can’t do that, but we can trust him to get us towards having a bit of success’. That is the way they have to go.”

Parker also addressed that Manchester United is no longer the automatic destination for the world’s best players.

“Realistically, football today to what it was 20, 30, 40 years ago, where Manchester United were so strong – everything about what they were and how football was then – there were always players that would still come and believe that they go there and become a success. That would straight away give them everything, being there and get the adulation at the biggest club in the world. Now, football has changed and I don’t think that is there any more. Nowhere near what it was before – going to a big club and testing yourself. It’s a big club in a bit of trouble. You have got agents now saying ‘don’t go there, they have got problems’. The problem now is there is a big, long trail of misery at Manchester United.

The former Manchester United defender concluded by stressing the importance of finding players with strong character and determination rather than chasing after superstars.

“You are going to have to work hard to find those gems out there – the ones who have got the big balls, got the charisma, the attitude to play for Manchester United. They are not going to be outstanding, but they will take pride in what is expected of them playing for that club. They can carry it, lift it a little bit and then go and add the cherries needed to actually take them back, or closer to where they should be. But to go and get a superstar… If you are deemed a superstar, and I don’t think there are many of those left in football at the moment because they are not being created – they are not being created in our league, English and British ones because of the way that everyone plays the same. That is the problem for United fans.”

Paul Pogba’s reunion with Manchester United takes another twist as Marseille makes decision

Another spicy story has emerged on Paul Pogba’s possible return to Manchester United. One of the Frenchman’s suitors, Marseille, is still keen on obtaining his signature.

Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia recently confirmed in a statement that they are still interested in Pogba and will make a move for the player if the opportunity presents itself. Benatia said via Manchester Evening News:

“We thought about it. We wanted to do it. The problem is, if we brought in Paul Pogba, who isn’t yet fit, does it make sense to shake up our squad for a player who won’t be able to participate in the end of the season?

“If something can be done, we will be delighted to welcome a player like Paul Pogba to give us a helping hand next year, if the opportunity presents itself.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback