"Pure class every game", "We have a gem" - Liverpool fans laud star for his performance in 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Liverpool fans continue to enjoy Dominik Szoboszlai's incredible start to life in the Premier League and they were delighted with his performance in his side's victory against Sheffield United.

Szoboszlai joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer in a reported £60 million deal. The Hungarian's capture came after they missed out on top target Jude Bellingham.

The 23-year-old has quickly become a Kop hero with inspired performances and tonight was no different at Brammall Lane. He finished off a perfect 2-0 win for the Merseysiders in the 90+4th minute with a fine finish from close range.

That took Szoboszlai's tally for the season to three goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions. But, that wasn't his only impressive contribution on a comfortable night for Liverpool.

Szoboszlai made two key passes and won seven of 12 ground duels and three of five aerial duels. It was a brilliant display from the Hungary international to help Jurgen Klopp's side seal all three points.

Virgil van Dijk grabbed the visitors' other goal in the 37th minute. The Reds' captain volleyed his side in front, albeit from some poor defending from the Blades.

The victory means Liverpool move to within two points of league leaders Arsenal after 15 games played. The mood is high at Anfield and Szoboszlai has been a key factor.

One fan thanked Hungary for birthing their new hero:

"Thank you, Hungary, we have a gem."

Another fan touched on his consistency:

"Pure class every game from this guy. Football brains."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the attacking midfielder's fine display:

Steve McManaman talks up Liverpool's title chances after victory over Sheffield United

Steve McManaman has high hopes for his former club this season.

Steve McManaman thinks it's an exciting time for any Liverpool fan following their 10th win of the Premier League season. The former Reds midfielder told Amazon Prime Video (via LiverpoolWorld):

"I said it in August and I'll continue to say it now, I think they're in a really good place. Great result tonight, not a magnificent performance but it's just about churning results out."

The Merseysiders are through to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. McManaman reckons Klopp's men should concentrate on their upcoming clash with West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and their push for the Premier League title:

"Europa League, forget that now, that's happening in March. Carabao Cup is on the horizon against West Ham at home, and you've got this league campaign. It's really exciting times if you're a Liverpool supporter."

The Reds last won the Premier League in 2020, ending a 30-year drought without the English top-flight crown. They have put themselves in a promising position to challenge and Manchester City's shock loss to Aston Villa tonight has helped matters.