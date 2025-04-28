"Pure and utter disrespect" - Mark Goldbridge slams 'shameful' Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

YouTuber and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge slammed Bruno Fernandes following the Red Devils' 1-1 Premier League draw against Bournemouth on Sunday, April 27. Goldbridge questioned the United skipper for taking a shot from 40 yards out with the team trying to get back into the game.
The Cherries broke the deadlock in the first half through Antoine Semenyo, assisted by Evanilson, in the 23rd minute. However, the latter was sent off for a rough challenge on United defender Noussair Mazraoui in the 70th minute.
With Bournemouth down to 10 men in the last 20 minutes of the game, United piled more pressure on the Cherries' defense. The Red Devils got their equalizer through Rasmus Hojlund, assisted by Manuel Ugarte, in injury time (90+6’).
The game eventually ended in a draw, after which Goldbridge took to his X handle to call out Fernandes for his long-range shot. He tweeted:
“Bruno shooting from 40 yards there is pure and utter disrespect. Shameful how many have done that today.”
Despite the draw, United looked the better side during the game, registering 61% ball possession against the Cherries’ 39%. The Red Devils also registered 25 shots, their most in a Premier League game this season.
Ruben Amorim's men remain in the bottom half of the table (14th) with only 39 points from 34 Premier League games. Manchester United will return to league action against Brentford on Sunday, May 4.
How has Bruno Fernandes performed at Manchester United this season?
As the captain, Bruno Fernandes has faced immense scrutiny for his performances. However, he remains the Red Devils' top scorer across competitions this season.
In 51 games, the Portuguese has netted 17 goals and recorded 18 assists this term. This is despite their poor run of form, particularly in the Premier League.
Thus, his expertise remains key for Ruben Amorim as Manchester United push for the 2024-25 Europa League title. The Red Devils will travel to Spain to face Athletic Club in the first leg of their semifinal on Thursday, May 1.