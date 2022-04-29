"Purple patch lasted less than a month" "Bottled 3 big chances" - Chelsea fans bemoan 22-year-old's forgettable display against Manchester United  

Chelsea put on a dominant first-half display during their Premier League encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but went into the break goalless. The two sides faced off on Thursday, April 28.

The Blues took 11 shots, five of which were on target. Thomas Tuchel will be furious that his side failed to capatilze against the dismal Red Devils, who looked bereft of any confidence.

Several David De Gea saves have kept Ralf Ragnick's team in the contest.

Tuchel's men have torn the hosts to shreads on the right flank, with Reece James having a joyous 45 minutes against a helpless Alex Telles.

Many inside the stadium will be wondering how Chelsea didn't score, with Kai Havertz in particular missing some gilt-edged chances.

The German wasted an opportunity when passing looked like a better opportunity and headed poorly at the keeper from eight yards out, wasting a pinpoint James cross.

The former Leverkusen forward had his best opportunity just before the break when he found himself one-on-one with De Gea, but fired his effort tamely at the Spanish shot-stopper.

Blues fans have taken to social media to criticize the 22-year-old's performance:

ol🎌 @om18i havertz purple patch lasted less than a month havertz purple patch lasted less than a month

Ryan @risingsunSW6 Havertz plays football like the ball has feelings Havertz plays football like the ball has feelings

Felix @CFCFeIix Tuchel’s reaction to Havertz’s miss Tuchel’s reaction to Havertz’s miss 😳 https://t.co/YWSSgPLs2b

- @SM_30i FUCK OFF HAVERTZ KANTE IS ON A MADNESS FUCK OFF HAVERTZ KANTE IS ON A MADNESS

𝖕🇯🇲 @notpixrre Havertz BCMs vs Werner BCMs Havertz BCMs vs Werner BCMs https://t.co/RVkVlDXaxB

☂️ @GPv3000 havertz is absolutely shit havertz is absolutely shit

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Havertz is missing some chances here. Another good one after a Reece James cross. United abysmal. Havertz is missing some chances here. Another good one after a Reece James cross. United abysmal.

ً @Bk8iP3 Havertz bottled 3 big chances… Havertz bottled 3 big chances…

☂️ @GPv3000 guy was consistent for a month and they said he’s generational again his watch is fake guy was consistent for a month and they said he’s generational again his watch is fake

Havertz continues difficult Chelsea run with poor first-half against Manchester United

The Germany international has become Tuchel's first-choice centre-forward this season following poor form of record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Havertz, who scored Chelsea's winner in last season's Champions League final victory against Manchester City, has netted 13 times in 42 appearances this term.

He developed a reputation as a big-game player following his Champions League winning goal. He also scored the decisive penalty in the West London side's Club World Cup final triumph against Palmeiras in February.

He recently went on a run of five goals in five games across March and early-April. However, he has since netted just once in his previous five Blues appearances, while missing a host of chances in the process.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Kai Havertz…



“𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛, I love the city. I’m very comfortable here.



The team is very nice, the coach is good.” Kai Havertz…“𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛, I love the city. I’m very comfortable here. The team is very nice, the coach is good.” https://t.co/WwiIkSmnbZ

