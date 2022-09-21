"Pursuing these scourges is everyone’s job" - Atletico CEO condemns racist abuse directed towards Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr was the victim of racist abuse from a section of Atletico Madrid fans during the Liga clash between the two sides at the weekend (September 18). Following the incident, Rojiblancos CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has come out to condemn the act.

Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist chants both inside and outside the Wanda Metropolitano as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faced off in the Madrid derby on Sunday. The Brazilian ended up getting the last laugh as his side came up with a 2-1 triumph away from home.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin has denounced the act, insisting that that unacceptable behavior from a section of the supporters doesn't reflect the values of the club. The Atletico MadridCEO said as per the club's official website:

“I know our fans well and it is unacceptable that someone can think they are racist. Those cries from a minority embarrass us [Atletico] and cannot stain the image of the club, nor the behavior and sentiment of the vast majority.”

Gil Marin also responded to comments made by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urging the two clubs to send a strong message following the incident. He said:

“I appreciate that you remind us of our obligation, and I am one hundred percent in agreement with your comment. I must also point out that pursuing these scourges is everyone’s job, not just the club managers. They accuse us when in reality we are also victims.”

The Spaniard went on to aim a dig at some of the players who came out in support of Vinicius Jr after Atletico's captain Koke made comments warning the Brazilian about pulling out his dancing celebrations at the Metropolitano. Gil Marin said:

“I did not understand the campaign that was created, with exaggerated demonstrations, misrepresenting the statements of our captain, mixing it with a phrase with racist overtones from someone outside our club."

“That generated a climate of unnecessary and inconvenient tension before a match of maximum rivalry sporty. The time has come to also demand responsibility and professionalism from all those who intervene in the world of football."

Where Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid rank in La Liga right now

Thee Brazilian has been a standout performer for Real Madrid this season

Following their 2-1 victory over their local rivals on Sunday, Real Madrid maintained their spot at the top of the Liga table. As things stand, Los Blancos have 18 points to their name after winning all six of their matches in the Spanish top-flight so far.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, fell to seventh place after Sunday's result, with 10 points from six games. They have recorded three victories, one draw and two defeats to their name in the league since the campaign kicked off.

