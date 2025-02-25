"Put on an 11/10 performance", "He is pure class" - Fans hail Chelsea superstar for his showing in 4-0 win over Southampton

Chelsea fans have waxed lyrical about midfielder Enzo Fernandez's performance during their much-needed win over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, February 25. The Blues ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over the Saints for just their third league win in their last 11 outings.

With captain Reece James named on the bench after playing 90 minutes against Aston Villa on Saturday, Argentina international Enzo Fernandez was handed the armband against the Saints. The 24-year-old had been close to tears as he apologized to the travelling Chelsea fans after their 2-1 defeat at Villa Park, and he led by example at Stamford Bridge.

Starting alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield, the former Benfica man put on a quality showing as he recorded a 88% passing accuracy with 58 passes completed. He also created seven chances, three of which were big chances, and won all five of his ground duels in the game. He made seven recoveries and completed four of five long balls.

Chelsea fans were impressed by the performance of their former record signing, and they took to X to share their excitement.

"Enzo Fernandez has put on an 11/10 performance", a fan wrote.

"Enzo Fernandez is pure class", another wrote.

"Enzo Fernandez. Easily man of the match today. SABILITY!", another posted.

"Enzo Fernandez, I salute you 🫡 through this rut you’ve been one of the few bright spots. Even when people doubted you I never lost faith and never will", a fan wrote.

"Absolutely world class performance from Enzo Fernández today", a fan posted.

Enzo Fernandez lasted nearly the entirety of the game before he was taken off in the 89th minute for 17-year-old striker Shumaira Mheuka to make his Premier League debut. The Argentine midfielder did not commit any fouls in 89 minutes of action and won one of two tackles in the game.

Chelsea trounce sorry Southampton to return to winning ways

Chelsea returned to winning ways in style by claiming a convincing 4-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night. The result has lifted the Blues up to fourth temporarily as they recovered from back-to-back defeats in the league.

In need of a response following their defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend, Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring for the Blues 24 minutes in. The Frenchman turned provider 12 minutes later as he set up Pedro Neto to double his side's advantage.

Enzo Maresca's side took an unassailable lead a minute to half-time when Levi Colwill powered home a header from a Neto cross to make it 3-0. They completed the scoring in the 78th minute, with Marc Cucurella firing home a cutback from 19-year-old Tyrique George.

