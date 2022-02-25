"Put him on the bench" - Kevin Campbell says Liverpool doesn't need to start in-form star for Carabao Cup final

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has picked up an ankle injury in their 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League last week. The Portuguese has since missed two matches for the Reds. He is currently pushing for fitness ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Diogo Jota took part in a bespoke session on Wednesday. There remains cautious optimism that he could still be involved at Wembley, although he was being checked today in order to ensure he had not suffered an adverse reaction to the workout. NEW: Diogo Jota took part in a bespoke session on Wednesday. There remains cautious optimism that he could still be involved at Wembley, although he was being checked today in order to ensure he had not suffered an adverse reaction to the workout. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Diogo Jota took part in a bespoke session on Wednesday. There remains cautious optimism that he could still be involved at Wembley, although he was being checked today in order to ensure he had not suffered an adverse reaction to the workout. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/fRjDtYvwG5

However, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Reds should not push Jota. While speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“I just hope Liverpool don’t take a risk on him. They don’t need to. Put him on the bench if need be but don’t start him. They have got other players who can do the business."

He added:

“Jota has been instrumental in getting Liverpool there but it is not worth risking him it for the long term. Make sure he is OK and if he is, get him on in the second half. Do not risk him and rush him back for the League Cup final. It’s a trophy but let’s be honest, it’s more important that Jota is fit for the Premier League and Champions League.”

Jota has been key in the Reds' journey to the Carabao Cup final. He has scored three goals in the competition this season, including a brace against Arsenal in the semi-finals.

The Portuguese has scored 17 goals and made three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Nothing to separate Chelsea and Liverpool this season ahead of the Carabao Cup final

Both teams have faced each other twice this season in the Premier League. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield while the second match ended in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Hence, it will be an intriguing clash when the two face each other on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool have Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as doubts for the clash. Meanwhile, Chelsea are doubtful on the fitness of Mason Mount.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Huge boost. Mason Mount and Reece James are 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 expected to be back in time for the Carabao Cup final…Huge boost. Mason Mount and Reece James are 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 expected to be back in time for the Carabao Cup final…Huge boost. 🙌 https://t.co/fDIWOvcaZT

The Reds go into this match on the back of nine straight wins in all competitions. This includes a 6-0 hammering of Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues go into the match on the back of six straight wins in all competitions. They beat Lille 2-0 in the Champions League in their last match on Tuesday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava