"Put in a bid for the whole squad of Dortmund" - Jamie Carragher trolls Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after 1-0 loss in Champions League

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took a sarcastic dig at Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly after the Blues lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday (February 15).

Despite having more possession and shots on target than Dortmund, Chelsea's winless streak was extended to nine as Karim Adeyemi's goal on the break was enough to give the hosts the advantage going into the second leg. Joao Felix and British record signing Enzo Fernandez came close to scoring at the Signal Iduna Park but failed to find the back of the net.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A narrow defeat in the first leg of the tie. A narrow defeat in the first leg of the tie. https://t.co/jiQFcuxcjl

Chelsea owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbahli were present in the stands to watch their team lose yet again, despite a markedly improved performance. Following the full-time whistle, the famous Yellow Wall were celebrating their hard-earned win which caught the eye of Boehly. The latter appreciated the atmosphere so much that he recorded it.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Even Chelsea's billionaire owner Todd Boehly had to record and appreciate the Borussia Dortmund supporters Even Chelsea's billionaire owner Todd Boehly had to record and appreciate the Borussia Dortmund supporters 😂👏 https://t.co/xkon6qVOAv

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards saw this, and the former took a jab at Boehly, saying:

"It's interesting you say that I mean the whole squad's there. It's just come through on social media, Todd Boehly's put in a bid for the whole squad of Dortmund!"

To put things in context, the West London side have invested the most money into transfers out of all the clubs in European football in the last year. After spending over £250 million last summer, Chelsea spent over £280 this winter transfer window. Despite all the big signings, the Blues' on-field struggles have continued.

Although the former Liverpool defender may not approve of their investment methods, he admitted that he believed they would overturn the deficit at Stamford Bridge.

"I still think Chelsea will win," Jamie Carragher said.

The Blues will take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the tie on March 7.

What else has Jamie Carragher said about Chelsea boss Todd Boehly?

It's safe to say that former England international Jamie Carragher isn't the biggest fan of Todd Boehly. Let's find out what else he has said about the latter.

Earlier this season, Carragher didn't take it well when Boehly suggested a Premier League all-star game should be played annually:

"I think it's incredibly arrogant to speak about a league you don't know,"

Carragher also questioned how Chelsea bypassed UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) after their staggering winter transfer spending spree, where they acquired the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhalo Mudryk and others.

CFC News Global @TheOgidiBrown



(@SkySports) Jamie Carragher: "If Todd Boehly and #Chelsea have found a way around the rules, without breaking them, by putting players on eight- or nine-year contracts, I’ll say good luck to them." Jamie Carragher: "If Todd Boehly and #Chelsea have found a way around the rules, without breaking them, by putting players on eight- or nine-year contracts, I’ll say good luck to them."(@SkySports)

He said (via Sky Sports):

"If Todd Boehly and Chelsea have found a way around the rules, without breaking them, by putting players on eight- or nine-year contracts, I’ll say good luck to them."

Poll : 0 votes