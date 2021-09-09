“Put your f***ing hands down” – Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole reveals dressing room row with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy

Ashley Cole has revealed he once had a confrontation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former England left-back claims the incident took place while the two were teammates at LA Galaxy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still doing well at AC Milan and is still their top striker. Meanwhile, Ashley Cole has retired from football after having a short spell at Derby County in 2019.

Ashley Cole was on A League of Their Own when he was quizzed about Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Chelsea legend claims the Swede had two personalities and they were polar opposites.

"He has two personalities, with us in the dressing room he was brilliant, quiet, very humble but for the media he was God. He had moments where he would come in the dressing room and really let people know about their s*** touch, can't run, you're slow but in front of the media his persona changed."

When asked if they had any confrontations in the dressing room, Ashley Cole replied:

"He tried to once, he did throw his hands in the air. And I said 'Put your f***ing hands down', I'm deadly serious, honestly. I was thinking 'you might have a little point, but don't put your hands up'."

I came from my own planet: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been a person who shies away from situations. The Swede has been confident in himself since the start of his career, which has been his hallmark.

In an interview with BBC, Zlatan Ibrahimovic went on to call himself a Superman and claimed he was from a different planet. He said:

"I came from my own planet, with something that no one has seen. I'm a guy from this area that they think is the ghetto. They saw me differently, they did not make me feel welcome, they did not make me feel like everyone else, but I came with something else and now they follow that. I came from my own planet - Planet Zlatan."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a year left on his current contract, and it would be interesting to see if he signs an extension at AC Milan at the age of 39.

