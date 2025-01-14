"Put the loss in the bag", "This one will get nasty" - Fans surprised by Manchester City's inclusion in XI for PL clash against Brentford

Fans were surprised by Matheus Nunes' inclusion in Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League clash against Brentford. The match is slated for Tuesday, January 14, at Gtech Community Stadium.

Matheus Nunes has started 13 matches for Manchester City this season, registering three goals and seven assists. For the clash against Brentford, head coach Pep Guardiola has put the 26-year-old midfielder at right-back.

Fans took to social media and expressed their opinions on Pep Guardiola's decision to name Matheus Nunes in Manchester City's starting line-up against Brentford. Here are some of their reactions from X:

"Nunes RB??? Yeah just put the loss in the bag bro," a fan wrote.

Another added:

"Nunes right back, this one will get nasty."

"This guy did Nunes experiment now he is here repeating it omg," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Pep’s really transforming Nunes into a fullback."

Another tweeted:

"Nunes is our new right back."

"Nunes over Rico at RB is crazy," posted another.

One user wrote:

"As expected, near enough the same side that beat West Ham. Only slight shock is Nunes over Rico. Probably Nunes RB & Akanji in the middle as I doubt Pep would want two left footed centre backs in Ake and Josko. Think this confirms the fact Ortega is fully our number one now."

While another wrote:

"Nunes starts? noo Rico should've started before Nunes"

Since his arrival at the Etihad from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023, Matheus Nunes has recorded three goals and 12 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid planning a surprise move for Manchester City's Kyle Walker in January - Reports

Real Madrid are planning to make a surprise move for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker in the ongoing transfer window, according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football. Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing a full-back in January. However, the report also suggested that the Spanish giants are keen on acquiring the 34-year-old on loan, not permanently.

Even though he was once considered among the best in the world, Kyle Walker's form has recently taken a hit. The Englishman has made 18 appearances for City this season but failed to provide a goal contribution.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been suffering with injury woes in defense this season. Daniel Carvajal and Éder Militão are out for the rest of the season. Los Blancos' need for defensive reinforcements has also reflected in their recent performances.

There's a chance of Kyle Walker's journey at the Etihad coming to an end this month as he has reportedly submitted a transfer request. His current contract at Manchester City is valid until the summer of 2026.

