“Put Messi in a retirement home”, “Showing Messi who’s the GOAT” - Fans hail Uruguay star after he capitalises on Lionel Messi error to seal 2-0 win

Fans online have reacted to Lionel Messi-led Argentina losing 2-0 against Federico Valverde-led Uruguay at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Thursday, November 16.

Argentina came into the game on the back of a perfect record in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after four games. However, it ended in a fiery contest against Uruguay on Thursday.

Ronald Araujo gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute, bombing forward from the right-back position to get on the end of a Matias Vina cross. Argentina created a few chances to equalise but failed to capitalise on them.

La Celeste then finished the game in the 87th minute via Darwin Nunez. Lionel Messi was comfortably dispossessed at the edge of Uruguay's box. The ball reached Nicolas de la Cruz, who found Nunez with an accurate through ball. The Liverpool striker paced forward and finished calmly past Emiliano Martinez.

After the game, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a dig at Lionel Messi for his error that led to Uruguay's goal. One fan wrote:

"Nunez showing Messi who's the GOAT"

A Liverpool fan also referenced Colombia's 2-1 win over Brazil, courtesy of a Luis Diaz brace, tweeting:

"Our players are so good man. Diaz just beat Brazil on his own and Nunez just put Messi in a retirement home #blessed"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Nunez scoring via a Messi error:

With the win, Uruguay moved into second place in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying table, two points behind Argentina.

Lionel Messi responds to Argentina's loss to Uruguay

Ahead of the game against Uruguay, Argentina had won all four of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets. That run was ended by La Celeste as they performed brilliantly to beat the 2022 World Cup champions.

Uruguay have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their five World Cup Qualifiers so far, as they lost at Ecuador and drew against Colombia. Marcelo Bielsa, who was appointed as head coach in May this year, has done well with the squad.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recognised the same after the clash on Thursday, saying (via All About Argentina):

“You can see Bielsa's hand in the team. They have a good team that plays well. We had to lose someday, this happens. We have to get up and play a good game in Brazil. With Brazil it is a separate game, with a lot of history. We have to get up, always respecting what they are.”

Lionel Messi and Co. will next face Brazil, who are missing the likes of Neymar and Casemiro due to injuries, on November 21. Uruguay, meanwhile, will host Bolivia.