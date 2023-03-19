"Put me in the octagon with him" - Chelsea fans angry with Mason Mount after spotting him at UFC event hours after Everton draw

Chelsea fans have reacted furiously after Mason Mount was spotted at UFC 286 at the O2 in London on Saturday (March 18). The Blues attacker was in attendance at the mixed martial arts event just hours after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Everton.

Mount didn't take part in the draw with the Toffees as he is dealing with a pubic injury. He has pulled out of England's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers with Italy and Ukraine due to the issue.

Chelsea were 2-1 up through goals from Joao Felix (52') and Kai Havertz (76, P'), while Abdoulaye Doucoure hit back for Everton in the 69th minute. Ellis Simms then stepped off the bench in the 79th minute and scored a memorable 89th-minute equalizer. The result leaves Graham Potter's side 10th in the league with their top-four hopes in tatters. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points, having played one game more.

Mount's future is being heavily speculated as he has appointed a new agent to oversee talks. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the 24-year-old is highly likely to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The English forward watched on as English welterweight Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight championship with a majority win over Kamaru Usman. Fans were not happy to see Mount in attendance and his visit to the O2 has drawn backlash.

One fan wants to scrap it out with the Chelsea midfielder:

"Just saw Mount in the crowd, put me in the octagon with him (UFC)."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mount's visit to the O2 for UFC 286:

Matt @Zvoii_ proper chels I was told no way mason mount is at the UFC over the Chelsea gameproper chels I was told no way mason mount is at the UFC over the Chelsea game 😭😭😂😂 proper chels I was told https://t.co/9p9nPFBbQk

Rio @RubenClapsCheek @YounesTalks No way I’ve just seen Mason Mount at the UFC ppv @YounesTalks No way I’ve just seen Mason Mount at the UFC ppv

Tommy Tran @TommyTranTV Mason Mount UFC fan. Mason Mount UFC fan.

𝐁𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐍 @f1021_ Just saw Mount in the crowd, put me in the octagon with him @ufc Just saw Mount in the crowd, put me in the octagon with him @ufc

dini @Sad_Dini mason mount at the UFC fight right after the tie against everton mason mount at the UFC fight right after the tie against everton 😭😭

CFCJaydn @impotterout Did i just see mason mount at the ufc event Did i just see mason mount at the ufc event 😂

ReZo 74🎧🇺🇦 @ReZo_____74 Mount at the UFC Propa chels Mount at the UFC Propa chels ❤️

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov watched Chelsea's drab 0-0 draw with Liverpool in January

Khabib watched Chelsea and Liverpool.

There haven't been many Chelsea performances this season that many would particularly be fond of rewatching. It has been a difficult season for Potter's men, who are struggling to get themselves in the top-four race.

However, UFC superstar Nurmagomedov was a visitor at Anfield for the Blues' 0-0 draw with Liverpool on January 21. The former UFC lightweight champion stepped away from MMA entirely earlier that month.

He was in attendance during a lackluster battle between the two stagnating Premier League giants. However, he did get a picture with Liverpool icon Ian Rush after the draw.

The Blues could do with Khabib's fight in a season that has been littered with a lack of consistency. The west London giants beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) in the last 16 of the Champions League. They followed that up with a 3-1 win over Leicester City on March 11. However, they have slipped up once again following their 2-2 draw with Everton.

