"Put them in their place", "Cook the media" – Fans laud ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane as he slams reporter for 'killing' him amid transfer speculation

Following former Liverpool star Sadio Mane's latest response to reporters about his future, fans have showered praise on the forward on social media.

Mane, 31, has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few months as he failed to impress in his debut season for Bayern Munich. He struggled for form and fitness and fell out of favor with Thomas Tuchel, drawing a volley of criticism from the local media in the process.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winner recently has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. When queried about the rumors by a reporter last Sunday, Sadio Mane replied (h/t Abendzeitung):

"You are killing me every day and now you want me to talk to you?"

Here's how the fans reacted to the Senegalese star's recent comments:

Sadio Mane, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has been marked as a potential summer sale due to his below-par performances. He scored just 12 goals and laid out six assists in 38 games for his club past season, lifting the Bundesliga trophy along the way.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are aiming to offload Mane as soon as possible in the summer transfer window. As a result, the former Liverpool man has changed his stance of staying at the Allianz Arena and is keen to secure a move away soon, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Mane is said to have begun talks with Al-Nassr over a potential switch in the recent past. However, the Senegalese's camp is yet to agree personal terms on a new contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

Should the former Liverpool winger opt to join Cristiano Ronaldo's team in the near future, he would emerge as a key starter for them. He would displace Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the left flank of Luis Castr's outfit.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel opines on ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane's situation

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel warned Sadio Mane that he is not a crucial starter in his team. He told club media:

"He had an unsatisfactory season and fell short of expectations. The competition is high in the position where I see him at his strongest, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. We are open and honest with each other. He is our player... he has a contract. The starting position is not easy for him as of now. Time will soon tell us more."

The Bavarians currently have Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane as established wingers in their squad, with Jamal Musiala an emergency option. They could also provide rare chances to talents like Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic in Mane's possible absence.

Prior to joining the Bundesliga side, Mane shot to stardom during his six-year stint at Liverpool. He netted 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games across all competitions for them, lifting six trophies as well.