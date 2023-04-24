"Put the shackles on him" - Rio Ferdinand hails Manchester United star for stand-out performance in FA Cup semifinal against Brighton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lauded right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performance against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, April 23.

The Red Devils won the game on penalties after the scoreline remained 0-0 after extra time. One of the key battles ahead of the game was expected to be between Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and United's Wan-Bissaka. Mitoma has been brilliant for the Seagulls this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

Wan-Bissaka, however, did well to negate the Japanese winger's threat in the game. He won all six of his ground duels, made two tackles and one interception, and also completed all four of his dribble attempts. The Englishman's performance against Brighton earned him praise from fans and pundits alike.

Speaking on FIVE, Manchester United great Ferdinand also heaped praise on Wan-Bissaka, saying (via Metro):

"I think Wan-Bissaka for me [was the stand-out player]. Mitoma has been the find of the season for me, he has given every team they have played against huge problems."

He added:

"And to be fair to Wan-Bissaka, he put the shackles on him. And we all know how good defensively one vs one Wan-Bissaka is and today he proved again he can handle top class players in good form. When it is me against you, he is as good as anyone out there."

Manchester United will face city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his future at Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bisska's contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer of 2024. With him starting as a backup option to Diogo Dalot this season, there was speculation about the Englishman's future at the club.

However, Dalot's drop in form and Wan-Bissaka's excellent performances have seen him become a key part of Manchester United's setup. The former Crystal Palace man also expressed his desire to stay at the club, saying (via Metro):

"It has been my intention to stay but during that period (out of the team) my aim was just to play, everyone loves playing and it makes me happy. During that time I would do anything to play again. I am happy here, I have been happy since I’ve joined and that is what I worked for and what I continue to work for."

Wan-Bissaka has made 26 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this campaign, starting 21 of them. He has provided one assist in that time.

